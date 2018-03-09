Home » Zacks Consensus Ratings

Zacks: Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) Given $8.75 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Zacks: Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) Given $8.75 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ABR) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating... 
Zacks: Analysts Set $11.00 Price Target for Oncobiologics Inc (ONS)

Zacks: Analysts Set $11.00 Price Target for Oncobiologics Inc (ONS)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of Oncobiologics Inc (NASDAQ:ONS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with... 
Brokerages Set $34.00 Price Target for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK)

Brokerages Set $34.00 Price Target for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.75 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst... 
Zacks: NuCana PLC (NCNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Zacks: NuCana PLC (NCNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the... 
Zacks: Evogene Ltd (EVGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zacks: Evogene Ltd (EVGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.... 
UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) Given $30.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) Given $30.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has... 
BancFirst Co. (BANF) Given $58.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

BancFirst Co. (BANF) Given $58.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock... 
AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock... 
Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has... 
Zacks: BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) Given $18.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Zacks: BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) Given $18.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong... 
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing five ) (CPAC) Given $12.10 Average Price Target by Analysts

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing five ) (CPAC) Given $12.10 Average Price Target by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. American Depositary Shares (Each representing five ) (NYSE:CPAC) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment... 
Brokerages Anticipate Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages Anticipate Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst... 
OptiNose Inc (OPTN) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

OptiNose Inc (OPTN) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the... 
Analysts Anticipate Jounce Therapeutics Inc (JNCE) to Announce ($0.59) Earnings Per Share

Analysts Anticipate Jounce Therapeutics Inc (JNCE) to Announce ($0.59) Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the... 
Relx NV (RENX) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Relx NV (RENX) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of Relx NV (NYSE:RENX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a... 
Zacks: CNB Financial Corp (CCNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Zacks: CNB Financial Corp (CCNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2018 // No Comments

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.... 
Zacks: TCG BDC Inc (CGBD) Given $19.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Zacks: TCG BDC Inc (CGBD) Given $19.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2018 // No Comments

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy... 
GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2018 // No Comments

GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong... 
Atrion Co. (ATRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Atrion Co. (ATRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated... 
Zacks: Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK) Given $17.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Zacks: Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NFBK) Given $17.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2018 // No Comments

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFBK) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold... 
Analysts Expect CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts Expect CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a... 
Brokerages Expect AVX Co. (AVX) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages Expect AVX Co. (AVX) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2018 // No Comments

AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.... 
Zacks: Analysts Set $26.50 Target Price for NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Zacks: Analysts Set $26.50 Target Price for NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have... 
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have... 
Zacks: Brokerages Set $25.00 Target Price for Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS)

Zacks: Brokerages Set $25.00 Target Price for Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock... 
TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock... 
Zacks: AAON, Inc. (AAON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zacks: AAON, Inc. (AAON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock... 
Analysts Anticipate Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts Anticipate Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2018 // No Comments

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.25 (Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the... 
Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (SAFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2018 // No Comments

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with... 
Zacks: Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) Given $17.17 Average Target Price by Analysts

Zacks: Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) Given $17.17 Average Target Price by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have... 
National Research Co. (NRCIA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

National Research Co. (NRCIA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRCIA) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated... 
Zacks: First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zacks: First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated... 
Analysts Anticipate Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Analysts Anticipate Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2018 // No Comments

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold... 
Camden National Co. (CAC) Given $51.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Camden National Co. (CAC) Given $51.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the... 
Zacks: Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Zacks: Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2018 // No Comments

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock... 

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated... 
Zacks: Brokerages Set $157.50 Price Target for J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF)

Zacks: Brokerages Set $157.50 Price Target for J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF)

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2018 // No Comments

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with... 
Zacks: ORIX Co. (IX) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Zacks: ORIX Co. (IX) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have... 
First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock... 

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2018 // No Comments

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold... 
1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) Given $19.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) Given $19.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2018 // No Comments

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock... 
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock... 
HC2 Holdings Inc (HCHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

HC2 Holdings Inc (HCHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a... 
Analysts Expect Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts Expect Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2018 // No Comments

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold... 

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2018 // No Comments

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.25 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating,... 
Zacks: National Research Co. (NRCIB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zacks: National Research Co. (NRCIB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2018 // No Comments

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRCIB) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a... 
Brokerages Set $52.00 Target Price for CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS)

Brokerages Set $52.00 Target Price for CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst ... 
Neenah Inc (NP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Neenah Inc (NP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock... 
Zacks: Secoo Holding Ltd – (SECO) Given $18.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Zacks: Secoo Holding Ltd – (SECO) Given $18.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2018 // No Comments

Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with... 

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts... 
Next »