Home » Same Store Sales

L Brands’ (NYSE:LB) same-store sales rose 7% in the month of January. L Brands’ shares fell by 0.5% in the first full-day of trading following the report.
Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same store sales climbed 6% in the month of January. Costco Wholesale’s shares fell by 0.8% in the first full-day of trading following the news.
PriceSmart’s (NASDAQ:PSMT) same-store sales rose 0.5% during the month of January. PriceSmart’s stock dropped by 7.5% in the first day of trading following the news.
Cato’s (NYSE:CATO) same store sales fell 9% during the month of December. Cato’s stock rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.
Zumiez’s (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) same-store sales increased by 7.9% in the month of December. Zumiez’s shares climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.
Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same store sales dropped 3.6% in the month of December. Buckle’s shares dropped by 8.2% in the first day of trading following the report.
