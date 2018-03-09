Home » Price Articles

Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LOGP) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Lansdowne Oil & Gas Plc (LON:LOGP) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.27 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). Approximately 1,865,714 shares changed hands during... 
Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) Trading -3.5% Higher

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)’s share price traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.21. 9,625,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase... 
Neovasc Inc (US) (NVCN) Stock Price Down 5%

Neovasc Inc (US) (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) shares dropped 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 30,036,271 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 337% from... 
Biopharmx (BPMX) Shares Gap Down to $0.30

Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.30. Biopharmx shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 11530347... 
Orosur Mining (OMI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.50

Orosur Mining Inc (LON:OMI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.11), with a volume of 38125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX... 
Solo Oil (SOLO) Trading 0% Higher

Solo Oil PLC (LON:SOLO)’s share price traded up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.53 ($0.05). 3,135,426 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the average... 
CA (CA) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.85

Shares of CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.85 and last traded at $36.81, with a volume of 1133192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.16. CA has been... 
Castleton Technology (CTP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.00

Castleton Technology PLC (LON:CTP) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 73 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.99), with a volume of 60368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX... 
Traders Sell Microsoft (MSFT) on Strength (MSFT)

Investors sold shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $315.76 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $353.40 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of... 
Traders Sell Mastercard (MA) on Strength (MA)

Traders sold shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $88.90 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $157.92 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $69.02... 
Traders Buy iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $32.49 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $11.62 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for... 
Traders Buy Procter & Gamble (PG) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $169.97 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $76.62 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net... 
Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.90

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.90 and last traded at $56.95, with a volume of 188839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.45. Several... 
Microvision (MVIS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.04

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 411076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.07. Several... 
Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5,608.00

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5,608 ($77.48) and last traded at GBX 5,624 ($77.70), with a volume of 1138833 shares trading hands. The stock... 
Red Hat (RHT) Sets New 52-Week High at $152.83

Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $152.83 and last traded at $153.05, with a volume of 846347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.72. RHT... 
Embraer (ERJ) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.85, but opened at $26.24. Embraer shares last traded at... 
Okta (OKTA) Trading 8.8% Higher on Earnings Beat

Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) traded up 8.8% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $42.87 and last traded at $42.60. 4,697,691 shares traded hands during mid-day... 
Investors Buy Target (TGT) on Weakness Following Analyst Downgrade

Investors bought shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) on weakness during trading on Thursday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $80.00. $117.04 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up... 
Aaron's (AAN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $48.36 and last traded at $48.51, with a volume of 335838 shares traded. The stock had... 
Enercare (ECI) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Enercare Inc. (TSE:ECI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$26.00 to C$25.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.... 
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $24.06 and last traded at... 
OptiBiotix Health (OPTI) Trading Up 0%

OptiBiotix Health PLC (LON:OPTI) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 67 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.92). Approximately 453,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading,... 
Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares traded down 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.56. 1,862,228 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 447% from the average... 
Biocept (BIOC) Trading Down 0%

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares were down 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 2,190,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average... 
Rewalk Robotics (RWLK) Shares Up 6.4%

Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:RWLK) shares shot up 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.17. 969,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume... 
Immune Design (IMDZ) Shares Up 12.7%

Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ:IMDZ)’s share price shot up 12.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.00. 735,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average... 
Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) shares rose 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 2,812,502 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29%... 
Pra Group (PRAA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,909,876 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 350% from the previous session’s volume of 424,676 shares.The stock last traded at $39.75... 
Community Health Systems (CYH) Bond Prices Fall 1.3%

An issue of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) bonds fell 1.3% against their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 6.875% coupon and is set to mature on February 1, 2022. The bonds in the issue are... 
Investors Sell Shares of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (RFCI) on Strength (RFCI)

Investors sold shares of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $0.26 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $43.18 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down,... 
Investors Buy Shares of Total System Services (TSS) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $27.73 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $9.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net... 
Traders Buy American International Group (AIG) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $130.55 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $94.28 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for... 
America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.38

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 94161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35. Several... 
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Shares Gap Down to $8.50

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ABR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $8.50. Arbor Realty Trust shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 408728 shares trading hands.... 
Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Sets New 12-Month High at $143.89

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $143.89 and last traded at $143.87, with a volume of 848225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.55. A... 
Colony NorthStar (CLNS) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Colony NorthStar Inc (NYSE:CLNS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $5.97. Colony NorthStar shares last traded at $5.97,... 
Omeros (OMER) Trading Up -0.5%

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)’s share price was up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.58. Approximately 375,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily... 
Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 1,376,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 715% from the... 
Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) Trading 10% Higher

Galectin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GALT)’s share price traded up 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $5.39. 954,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31%... 
Westmoreland Coal (WLB) Trading Down 8%

Westmoreland Coal (NASDAQ:WLB)’s share price was down 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 925,536 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from... 
Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Trading Down 2%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) dropped 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 1,255,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily... 
Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) dropped 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 1,378,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily... 
Talend (TLND) Shares Down 1.5%

Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) traded down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.76 and last traded at $48.15. 232,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 304,013 shares. The... 
Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Shares Up -2.6%

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) shot up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.60. 797,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session... 
Forterra (FRTA) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) were up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 382,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the... 
Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 715,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 489,646 shares.The... 
Aviva (AV) Stock Price Down 0%

Aviva plc (LON:AV) dropped 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 492.20 ($6.80) and last traded at GBX 508.60 ($7.03). Approximately 14,366,935 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily... 
Juniper Pharmaceuticals (JNP) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.00

Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:JNP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 168540 shares traded. The stock... 
McBride (MCB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $148.80

McBride plc (LON:MCB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 148.80 ($2.06) and last traded at GBX 151.40 ($2.09), with a volume of 224719 shares. The stock had... 
