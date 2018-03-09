Home » Options Articles

Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Ambac Financial Group (AMBC)

Mar 9th, 2018

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,254 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,167% compared to the typical volume... 
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Convergys Put Options (CVG)

Mar 9th, 2018

Convergys Corp (NYSE:CVG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,500 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,650% compared to the average volume of 200 put options. In... 
Blackstone Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BX)

Mar 9th, 2018

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 31,363 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 700% compared to the average daily volume of 3,922 put options. BX... 
Karyopharm Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (KPTI)

Mar 9th, 2018

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,052 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,923% compared to the average daily volume... 
Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Constellium (CSTM)

Mar 9th, 2018

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,042 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,389% compared to the average volume of 70 put options. Shares... 
Investors Purchase Large Volume of Middleby Call Options (MIDD)

Mar 9th, 2018

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 924 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,166% compared to the typical daily volume of 73 call... 
FS Investment Co. (FSIC) Short Interest Down 38.5% in February

Mar 9th, 2018

FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSIC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,128,666 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the January 31st total of 3,461,071... 
BT Group plc (BT) Short Interest Update

Mar 9th, 2018

BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,088,042 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the January 31st total of 1,245,060 shares. Approximately... 
Short Interest in Korea Electric Power Co. (KEP) Increases By 89.2%

Mar 9th, 2018

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,288,243 shares, a growth of 89.2% from the January 31st total of 680,968... 
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) Short Interest Down 43.4% in February

Mar 9th, 2018

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,291,896 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the January... 
iShares Dow Jones US Financial (IYF) Short Interest Update

Mar 9th, 2018

iShares Dow Jones US Financial (NYSEARCA:IYF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,584,141 shares, a decline of 38.2%... 
Short Interest in Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) Increases By 132.9%

Mar 9th, 2018

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,614,026 shares, an increase of 132.9% from the January 31st total of 693,000... 
Universal Health Services Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (UHS)

Mar 9th, 2018

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,035 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 800% compared to the average... 
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Sabre (SABR)

Mar 9th, 2018

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,497 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,466% compared to the average daily volume of 351 call... 
Investors Buy High Volume of Clearside Biomedical Put Options (CLSD)

Mar 8th, 2018

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 692 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 734% compared to the average daily... 
Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Baozun Put Options (BZUN)

Mar 8th, 2018

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 7,095 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,426% compared to the typical daily volume... 
Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Athene (ATH)

Mar 8th, 2018

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,709 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,451% compared to the typical volume... 
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of NIC Put Options (EGOV)

Mar 8th, 2018

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,934 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 775% compared to the average volume of 221 put... 
Cinemark Sees Unusually High Options Volume (CNK)

Mar 8th, 2018

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,137 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,060% compared to the average volume of 98 call options. Cinemark... 
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mar 8th, 2018

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,379,773 shares, an increase of 74.3% from the... 
Vanguard Total World Stock (VT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mar 8th, 2018

Vanguard Total World Stock (NYSEARCA:VT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,437 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the January 31st total... 
Short Interest in Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VOO) Decreases By 44.2%

Mar 8th, 2018

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VOO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 846,158 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the January... 
Nokia Oyj (NOK) Short Interest Update

Mar 8th, 2018

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,252,506 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the January 31st total... 
Short Interest in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) Declines By 21.1%

Mar 8th, 2018

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,335,713 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the January 31st total of... 
Short Interest in SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF (CWB) Increases By 90.6%

Mar 8th, 2018

SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 978,796 shares, a growth of 90.6%... 
Short Interest in Bristow Group Inc (BRS) Drops By 39.6%

Mar 8th, 2018

Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,598,015 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the January 31st total... 
DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) Short Interest Update

Mar 8th, 2018

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,108,877 shares, a growth of 111.2% from the January 31st total of 524,924... 
Star Bulk Carriers Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (SBLK)

Mar 8th, 2018

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 6,006 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,500% compared to... 
XL Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (XL)

Mar 8th, 2018

XL Group Ltd. (NYSE:XL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,625 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,860% compared to the typical daily volume of 287 put options. In... 
Exelon Co. (EXC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mar 8th, 2018

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,164,583 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the January 31st total of 21,206,629 shares.... 
Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) Short Interest Update

Mar 8th, 2018

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,406,838 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 26,727,346... 
Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO)

Mar 7th, 2018

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,065 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,283% compared to the average volume of 77 put options. Several... 
XL Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (XL)

Mar 7th, 2018

XL Group Ltd. (NYSE:XL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 11,214 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 847% compared to the typical volume of 1,184 call... 
Jagged Peak Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (JAG)

Mar 7th, 2018

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,760 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,871% compared to the typical... 
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Pure Storage (PSTG)

Mar 7th, 2018

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 12,358 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 466% compared to the typical volume... 
Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mar 7th, 2018

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,213,970 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the January 31st... 
Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Short Interest Update

Mar 7th, 2018

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,377,082 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the January 31st... 
Short Interest in Corning Incorporated (GLW) Drops By 15.8%

Mar 7th, 2018

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,074,429 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the January 31st total of 26,209,938... 
Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (VWO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mar 7th, 2018

Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,236,296 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the... 
Short Interest in PPL Corp (PPL) Declines By 15.5%

Mar 7th, 2018

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,142,979 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the January 31st total of 20,275,842 shares. Based on an average... 
Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Short Interest Down 34.3% in February

Mar 7th, 2018

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,404,227 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the January 31st total... 
Transocean LTD (RIG) Short Interest Update

Mar 7th, 2018

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,209,181 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the January 31st total of 87,203,557 shares.... 
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOL) Short Interest Update

Mar 7th, 2018

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,735 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the January 31st total of... 
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

Mar 7th, 2018

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,567 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,217% compared to the average volume... 
Wyndham Worldwide Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (WYN)

Mar 7th, 2018

Wyndham Worldwide Co. (NYSE:WYN) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 6,607 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,458% compared to the average daily volume of 424 call options. In... 
Short Interest in Pandora Media Inc (P) Expands By 12.5%

Mar 7th, 2018

Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,619,451 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 57,447,341 shares. Based... 
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. (XOP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mar 7th, 2018

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explore & Prod. (NYSEARCA:XOP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,573,105 shares, an increase of... 
Traders Purchase High Volume of Liberty Global plc – Class A Call Options (LBTYA)

Mar 7th, 2018

Liberty Global plc – Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,207 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 830% compared to... 
Short Interest in Bill Barrett Co. (BBG) Grows By 246.3%

Mar 7th, 2018

Bill Barrett Co. (NYSE:BBG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,747,356 shares, an increase of 246.3% from the January 31st total of 3,680,767... 
Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Short Interest Update

Mar 7th, 2018

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,875,487 shares, a growth of 104.8% from the January 31st total of 1,404,096... 
