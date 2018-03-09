Home » Lockup Expirations

Central Puerto S.A. American Depositary Shares (each represents ten )’s Quiet Period To End on March 14th (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto S.A. American Depositary Shares (each represents ten )’s Quiet Period To End on March 14th (NYSE:CEPU)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Central Puerto S.A. American Depositary Shares (each represents ten )’s (NYSE:CEPU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 14th. Central Puerto S.A. American Depositary Shares (each represents ten ) had issued 20,000,000... 
MTech Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will End on March 12th (NASDAQ:MTECU)

MTech Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will End on March 12th (NASDAQ:MTECU)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2018 // No Comments

MTech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MTECU) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 12th. MTech Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 30th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on... 
Solid Biosciences Inc’s Quiet Period To End on March 7th (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc’s Quiet Period To End on March 7th (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2018 // No Comments

Solid Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:SLDB) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 7th. Solid Biosciences had issued 7,812,500 shares in its public offering on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based... 
Solid Biosciences Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 7th (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 7th (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2018 // No Comments

Solid Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:SLDB) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 7th. Solid Biosciences had issued 7,812,500 shares in its IPO on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share... 
Gates Industrial Corp PLC’s Quiet Period To End on March 6th (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial Corp PLC’s Quiet Period To End on March 6th (NYSE:GTES)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2018 // No Comments

Gates Industrial’s (NYSE:GTES) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, March 6th. Gates Industrial had issued 38,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 25th. The total size of the offering was $731,500,000 based on an initial share... 
GraniteShares Gold Trust Shares of Beneficial Interest’s (BAR) Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 27th

GraniteShares Gold Trust Shares of Beneficial Interest’s (BAR) Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 27th

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2018 // No Comments

GraniteShares Gold Trust Shares of Beneficial Interest’s (NYSEARCA:BAR) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, February 27th. GraniteShares Gold Trust Shares of Beneficial Interest had issued 1,500,000 shares in its public offering... 
AmeriCold Realty Trust’s (COLD) Quiet Period To Expire on February 28th

AmeriCold Realty Trust’s (COLD) Quiet Period To Expire on February 28th

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2018 // No Comments

AmeriCold Realty Trust’s (NYSE:COLD) quiet period will end on Wednesday, February 28th. AmeriCold Realty Trust had issued 45,300,000 shares in its IPO on January 19th. The total size of the offering was $724,800,000 based on... 
Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd.’s (NINE) Quiet Period Set To Expire on February 28th

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd.’s (NINE) Quiet Period Set To Expire on February 28th

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2018 // No Comments

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp’s (NASDAQ:NINE) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 28th. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp had issued 7,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 19th. The total... 
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc’s (LBRT) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc’s (LBRT) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2018 // No Comments

Liberty Oilfield Services’ (NYSE:LBRT) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberty Oilfield Services had issued 12,731,092 shares in its public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was... 
Silver Eagle Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will End on February 21st (OTCMKTS:EAGLU)

Silver Eagle Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will End on February 21st (OTCMKTS:EAGLU)

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2018 // No Comments

Silver Eagle Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:EAGLU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, February 21st. Silver Eagle Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering... 
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Quiet Period To End on February 21st (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Quiet Period To End on February 21st (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2018 // No Comments

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s (NASDAQ:ILPT) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 12th.... 
Nebula Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will End on February 19th (NASDAQ:NEBUU)

Nebula Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will End on February 19th (NASDAQ:NEBUU)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2018 // No Comments

Nebula Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:NEBUU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, February 19th. Nebula Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 10th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000... 
I-AM Capital Acquisition Co’s (IAMXU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on February 13th

I-AM Capital Acquisition Co’s (IAMXU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on February 13th

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2018 // No Comments

I-AM Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IAMXU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, February 13th. I-AM Capital Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 17th. The total size of the offering... 
Atlantic Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will End on February 5th (NASDAQ:ATACU)

Atlantic Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will End on February 5th (NASDAQ:ATACU)

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2018 // No Comments

Atlantic Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ATACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, February 5th. Atlantic Acquisition had issued 4,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 9th. The total size of the offering was $40,000,000 based on... 
Zealand Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares’ Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 5th (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares’ Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 5th (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2018 // No Comments

Zealand Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares’ (NASDAQ:ZEAL) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, February 5th. Zealand Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares had issued 4,375,000 shares in its initial public... 
Industrea Acquisition Corp’s (INDUU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Industrea Acquisition Corp’s (INDUU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2018 // No Comments

Industrea Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:INDUU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 23rd. Industrea Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 27th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000... 
RBB Bancorp’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:RBB)

RBB Bancorp’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:RBB)

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2018 // No Comments

RBB Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:RBB) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, January 22nd. RBB Bancorp had issued 3,750,000 shares in its public offering on July 26th. The total size of the offering was $86,250,000 based on an initial... 
Casa Systems Inc’s (CASA) Quiet Period Set To Expire on January 24th

Casa Systems Inc’s (CASA) Quiet Period Set To Expire on January 24th

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2018 // No Comments

Casa Systems’ (NASDAQ:CASA) quiet period will end on Wednesday, January 24th. Casa Systems had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $78,000,000 based on an initial share price... 
Curo Group Holdings Corp’s (CURO) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Curo Group Holdings Corp’s (CURO) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2018 // No Comments

Curo Group’s (NYSE:CURO) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, January 16th. Curo Group had issued 6,666,667 shares in its initial public offering on December 7th. The total size of the offering was $93,333,338 based on an initial... 
Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (KALA) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 16th

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (KALA) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 16th

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2018 // No Comments

Kala Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:KALA) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 16th. Kala Pharmaceuticals had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 20th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000... 
Odonate Therapeutics LLC’s Quiet Period Will End on January 16th (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics LLC’s Quiet Period Will End on January 16th (NASDAQ:ODT)

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2018 // No Comments

Odonate Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ODT) quiet period will end on Tuesday, January 16th. Odonate Therapeutics had issued 6,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 7th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000... 
Quanterix Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End on January 16th (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End on January 16th (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Quanterix’s (NASDAQ:QTRX) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 16th. Quanterix had issued 4,275,200 shares in its initial public offering on December 7th. The total size of the offering was $64,128,000 based on an... 
Leisure Acquisition Corp (Usa)’s Quiet Period Set To End on January 10th (NASDAQ:LACQU)

Leisure Acquisition Corp (Usa)’s Quiet Period Set To End on January 10th (NASDAQ:LACQU)

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2018 // No Comments

Leisure Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:LACQU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, January 10th. Leisure Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 1st. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000... 
ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End on January 8th (NASDAQ:RETO)

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End on January 8th (NASDAQ:RETO)

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2018 // No Comments

ReTo Eco-Solutions’ (NASDAQ:RETO) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 8th. ReTo Eco-Solutions had issued 2,800,000 shares in its IPO on November 29th. The total size of the offering was $14,000,000 based on an initial... 
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:SAIL)

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2017 // No Comments

SailPoint Technologies’ (NYSE:SAIL) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 27th. SailPoint Technologies had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based... 
Aileron Therapeutics Inc’s (ALRN) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Aileron Therapeutics Inc’s (ALRN) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2017 // No Comments

Aileron Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ALRN) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 26th. Aileron Therapeutics had issued 3,750,000 shares in its IPO on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $56,250,000 based on an initial... 
Tintri Inc’s (TNTR) Lock-Up Period To End on December 27th

Tintri Inc’s (TNTR) Lock-Up Period To End on December 27th

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2017 // No Comments

Tintri’s (NASDAQ:TNTR) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, December 27th. Tintri had issued 8,572,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $60,004,000 based on an initial... 
Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will End on December 26th (NASDAQ:DOVA)

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will End on December 26th (NASDAQ:DOVA)

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2017 // No Comments

Dova Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:DOVA) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, December 26th. Dova Pharmaceuticals had issued 4,415,000 shares in its IPO on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $75,055,000 based on an... 
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 26th (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 26th (NYSE:APRN)

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2017 // No Comments

Blue Apron’s (NYSE:APRN) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 26th. Blue Apron had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on... 
Spatializer Audio Laboratories Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on December 27th (NASDAQ:AMRH)

Spatializer Audio Laboratories Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on December 27th (NASDAQ:AMRH)

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2017 // No Comments

Spatializer Audio Laboratories’ (NASDAQ:AMRH) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 27th. Spatializer Audio Laboratories had issued 1,475,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 17th. The total size... 
Jianpu Technology Inc’s (JT) Quiet Period Will Expire on December 26th

Jianpu Technology Inc’s (JT) Quiet Period Will Expire on December 26th

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2017 // No Comments

Jianpu Technology’s (NYSE:JT) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 26th. Jianpu Technology had issued 22,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 16th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000... 
Sogou Inc’s (SOGO) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Sogou Inc’s (SOGO) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2017 // No Comments

Sogou’s (NYSE:SOGO) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, December 19th. Sogou had issued 45,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 9th. The total size of the offering was $585,000,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00.... 
CBTX, Inc.’s (CBTX) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

CBTX, Inc.’s (CBTX) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2017 // No Comments

CBTX’s (NASDAQ:CBTX) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 18th. CBTX had issued 2,400,000 shares in its IPO on November 8th. The total size of the offering was $62,400,000 based on an initial share price of $26.00.... 
Erytech Pharma SA’s (ERYP) Quiet Period To Expire on December 20th

Erytech Pharma SA’s (ERYP) Quiet Period To Expire on December 20th

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2017 // No Comments

Erytech Pharma’s (NASDAQ:ERYP) quiet period will end on Wednesday, December 20th. Erytech Pharma had issued 4,686,106 shares in its public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $108,998,826 based on an... 
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc’s (GPMT) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 20th

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc’s (GPMT) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 20th

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2017 // No Comments

Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s (NYSE:GPMT) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 20th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 23rd. The total size of the offering... 
SG Blocks, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 19th (OTCMKTS:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 19th (OTCMKTS:SGBX)

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2017 // No Comments

SG Blocks’ (OTCMKTS:SGBX) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, December 19th. SG Blocks had issued 1,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 22nd. The total size of the offering was $7,500,000 based on an initial... 
Constellation Alpha Capital Corp’s Lock-Up Period To End on December 18th (NASDAQ:CNACU)

Constellation Alpha Capital Corp’s Lock-Up Period To End on December 18th (NASDAQ:CNACU)

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2017 // No Comments

Constellation Alpha Capital’s (NASDAQ:CNACU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 18th. Constellation Alpha Capital had issued 12,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 20th. The total size of the offering... 