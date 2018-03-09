Home » IPO Articles

Opes Acquisition (OPESU) plans to raise $100 million in an initial public offering on Tuesday, March 13th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 10,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.
Union Acquisition (LTN.U) plans to raise $100 million in an IPO on the week of February 26th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 10,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.
Aspen REIT (AJAX) is planning to raise $34 million in an IPO on Friday, February 16th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 1,700,000 shares at $20.00 per share.
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions (DFBHU) is planning to raise $250 million in an initial public offering on Friday, February 16th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 25,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.
Biofrontera AG (BFRA) expects to raise $18 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, February 14th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,500,000 shares at a price of $11.00-$13.00 per share.
Leo Holdings (LHC.U) plans to raise $300 million in an IPO on Friday, February 9th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 30,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share.
Leo Holdings has a market cap of $375 million.
Cactus (WHD) expects to raise $374 million in an IPO on Thursday, February 8th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 21,400,000 shares at a price of $16.00-$19.00 per share.
Quintana Energy Services (QES) is planning to raise $126 million in an IPO on Thursday, February 8th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 9,300,000 shares at a price of $12.00-$15.00 per share.
Bioceres S.A. (BIOX) plans to raise $130 million in an IPO on Wednesday, February 7th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 11,800,000 shares at $10.00-$12.00 per share.
Cardlytics (CDLX) expects to raise $76 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, February 9th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 5,400,000 shares at $13.00-$15.00 per share.
Cactus (WHD) plans to raise $374 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, February 7th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 21,400,000 shares at a price of $16.00-$19.00 per share.
Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) is planning to raise $211 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, February 7th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 11,700,000 shares at $17.00-$19.00 per share.
Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) is planning to raise $60 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, February 1st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 5,000,000 shares at $11.00-$13.00 per share.
One Stop Systems (OSS) plans to raise $20 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, January 31st, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 2,900,000 shares at a price of $6.00-$8.00 per share.
MTech Acquisition Corp. (MTECU) plans to raise $50 million in an IPO on Tuesday, January 30th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 5,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share.
The company has a market-cap of $647.5 million.
TFI TAB Gıda Yatırımları A.Ş. (QSRG) expects to raise $220 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, February 7th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 22,000,000 shares at a price of $9.00-$11.00 per...
FTS International (FTSI) expects to raise $258 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, February 2nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 15,200,000 shares at $15.00-$19.00 per share.
VICI Properties (VICI) plans to raise $1 billion in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, February 1st, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 50,000,000 shares at a price of $19.00-$21.00 per share.
Hudson Ltd. (HUD) expects to raise $788 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, February 1st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 39,400,000 shares at a price of $19.00-$21.00 per share.
Solid Biosciences (SLDB) plans to raise $100 million in an IPO on Thursday, January 25th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 5,900,000 shares at a price of $16.00-$18.00 per share.
Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) is planning to raise $751 million in an IPO on Thursday, January 25th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 38,500,000 shares at a price of $18.00-$21.00 per share.
One Madison (OMADU) is planning to raise $300 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, January 17th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 30,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is planning to raise $1.7 billion in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, January 24th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 92,100,000 shares at a price of $17.50-$20.50 per share.
Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) plans to raise $160 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, January 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 10,700,000 shares at $14.00-$16.00 per share.
Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) expects to raise $14 million in an IPO on Wednesday, December 20th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 1,400,000 shares at $9.00-$11.00 per share.
The company has a market-cap of $54.7 million.
Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (HJLI) is planning to raise $13 million in an IPO on Tuesday, December 19th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,900,000 shares at $6.00-$8.00 per share.
