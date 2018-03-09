Home » IPO Articles

Opes Acquisition (OPESU) to Raise $100 Million in IPO

Opes Acquisition (OPESU) plans to raise $100 million in an initial public offering on Tuesday, March 13th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 10,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share. Opes Acquisition has a market... 
Union Acquisition (LTN.U) to Raise $100 Million in IPO

Union Acquisition (LTN.U) plans to raise $100 million in an IPO on the week of February 26th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 10,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share. Union Acquisition has a market cap of $152.5... 
Aspen REIT Prices IPO at $20.00 Per Share (AJAX)

Aspen REIT (AJAX) is planning to raise $34 million in an IPO on Friday, February 16th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 1,700,000 shares at $20.00 per share. In the last twelve months, Aspen REIT generated $45.1 million... 
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions (DFBHU) Plans to Raise $250 Million in February 16th IPO

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions (DFBHU) is planning to raise $250 million in an initial public offering on Friday, February 16th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 25,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share. The company... 
Biofrontera AG Prices IPO at $11.00-$13.00 Per Share (BFRA)

Biofrontera AG (BFRA) expects to raise $18 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, February 14th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,500,000 shares at a price of $11.00-$13.00 per share. In the last twelve... 
Leo Holdings Plans $300 Million IPO for February 9th (LHC.U)

Leo Holdings (LHC.U) plans to raise $300 million in an IPO on Friday, February 9th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 30,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share. Leo Holdings has a market cap of $375 million. Citigroup served... 
Cactus (WHD) to Raise $374 Million in IPO

Cactus (WHD) expects to raise $374 million in an IPO on Thursday, February 8th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 21,400,000 shares at a price of $16.00-$19.00 per share. In the last 12 months, Cactus generated $286 million... 
Quintana Energy Services Plans $126 Million IPO for February 8th (QES)

Quintana Energy Services (QES) is planning to raise $126 million in an IPO on Thursday, February 8th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 9,300,000 shares at a price of $12.00-$15.00 per share. In the last year, Quintana... 
Bioceres S.A. (BIOX) Announces February 7th IPO

Bioceres S.A. (BIOX) plans to raise $130 million in an IPO on Wednesday, February 7th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 11,800,000 shares at $10.00-$12.00 per share. In the last 12 months, Bioceres S.A. generated $90.2... 
Cardlytics (CDLX) Plans to Raise $76 Million in February 9th IPO

Cardlytics (CDLX) expects to raise $76 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, February 9th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 5,400,000 shares at $13.00-$15.00 per share. In the last year, Cardlytics generated... 
Cactus Prices IPO at $16.00-$19.00 Per Share (WHD)

Cactus (WHD) plans to raise $374 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, February 7th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 21,400,000 shares at a price of $16.00-$19.00 per share. In the last 12 months,... 
Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) to Raise $211 Million in IPO

Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) is planning to raise $211 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, February 7th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 11,700,000 shares at $17.00-$19.00 per share. In the last twelve... 
Sol-Gel Technologies Prices IPO at $11.00-$13.00 Per Share (SLGL)

Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL) is planning to raise $60 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, February 1st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 5,000,000 shares at $11.00-$13.00 per share. The company has... 
One Stop Systems (OSS) Announces January 31st IPO

One Stop Systems (OSS) plans to raise $20 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, January 31st, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 2,900,000 shares at a price of $6.00-$8.00 per share. In the last year,... 
MTech Acquisition Corp. Plans $50 Million IPO for January 30th (MTECU)

MTech Acquisition Corp. (MTECU) plans to raise $50 million in an IPO on Tuesday, January 30th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 5,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share. The company has a market-cap of $647.5 million. EarlyBirdCapital,... 
TFI TAB Gıda Yatırımları A.Ş. (QSRG) to Raise $220 Million in IPO

TFI TAB Gıda Yatırımları A.Ş. (QSRG) expects to raise $220 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, February 7th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 22,000,000 shares at a price of $9.00-$11.00 per... 
FTS International (FTSI) Plans to Raise $258 Million in February 2nd IPO

FTS International (FTSI) expects to raise $258 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, February 2nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 15,200,000 shares at $15.00-$19.00 per share. In the last twelve months,... 
VICI Properties Prices IPO at $19.00-$21.00 Per Share (VICI)

VICI Properties (VICI) plans to raise $1 billion in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, February 1st, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 50,000,000 shares at a price of $19.00-$21.00 per share. In the last 12 months,... 
Hudson Ltd. Plans $788 Million IPO for February 1st (HUD)

Hudson Ltd. (HUD) expects to raise $788 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, February 1st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 39,400,000 shares at a price of $19.00-$21.00 per share. In the last twelve months,... 
Solid Biosciences Plans $100 Million IPO for January 25th (SLDB)

Solid Biosciences (SLDB) plans to raise $100 million in an IPO on Thursday, January 25th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 5,900,000 shares at a price of $16.00-$18.00 per share. Solid Biosciences has a market cap of $547.9... 
Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Announces January 25th IPO

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) is planning to raise $751 million in an IPO on Thursday, January 25th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 38,500,000 shares at a price of $18.00-$21.00 per share. In the last twelve months,... 
One Madison (OMADU) Plans to Raise $300 Million in January 17th IPO

One Madison (OMADU) is planning to raise $300 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, January 17th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 30,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share. The company has a market cap of... 
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Plans to Raise $1.7 Billion in January 24th IPO

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is planning to raise $1.7 billion in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, January 24th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 92,100,000 shares at a price of $17.50-$20.50 per share. In... 
Liberty Oilfield Services Prices IPO at $14.00-$16.00 Per Share (LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) plans to raise $160 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, January 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 10,700,000 shares at $14.00-$16.00 per share. In the last twelve months,... 
Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) Plans to Raise $14 Million in December 20th IPO

Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) expects to raise $14 million in an IPO on Wednesday, December 20th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 1,400,000 shares at $9.00-$11.00 per share. The company has a market-cap of $54.7 million. Joseph... 
Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Prices IPO at $6.00-$8.00 Per Share (HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (HJLI) is planning to raise $13 million in an IPO on Tuesday, December 19th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,900,000 shares at $6.00-$8.00 per share. In the last twelve months, Hancock Jaffe... 