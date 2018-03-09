Home » Insider Trades

Laura Accurso Sells 12,000 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE) Stock

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) General Counsel Laura Accurso sold 12,000 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a... 
Insider Selling: Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) CEO Sells 33,065 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) CEO M Terry Turner sold 33,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $2,237,508.55. Following... 
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Director Sells $1,657,200.00 in Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.86, for a total transaction... 
Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) Major Shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 15,272,493 Shares

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 15,272,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $58,035,473.40.... 
Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) Director Peter A. Cohen Sells 5,000 Shares

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Director Peter A. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $207,700.00.... 
Amin N. Maredia Sells 8,611 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 8,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $217,341.64.... 
Insider Selling: Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) EVP Sells 3,747 Shares of Stock

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) EVP Mark J. Schissel sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $245,690.79. Following the completion... 
State Auto Financial Corp (STFC) Insider Kim Burton Garland Acquires 9,000 Shares

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) insider Kim Burton Garland bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.47 per share, for a total transaction... 
Scott D. Cook Sells 159,556 Shares of Intuit Inc. (INTU) Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 159,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of... 
Insider Selling: Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Chairman Sells 13,130 Shares of Stock

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Chairman Richard A. Meeusen sold 13,130 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $640,481.40.... 
Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) SVP Sells $80,047.00 in Stock

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,100 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $80,047.00.... 
Insider Buying: Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) Director Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Director Brooke N. Wade acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of... 
ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) EVP G. Carlton Barker Sells 10,000 Shares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) EVP G. Carlton Barker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of... 
Karin Eastham Sells 2,000 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Karin Eastham sold 2,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $458,740.00.... 
Veru Inc (VERU) Director Purchases $38,880.00 in Stock

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Director Harry Fisch bought 24,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $38,880.00. The purchase was... 
Insider Buying: Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI) CFO Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) CFO James S. Broucek purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share,... 
Kohl's Co. (KSS) Director Sells $496,350.00 in Stock

Kohl's Co. (NYSE:KSS) Director Peter Boneparth sold 7,500 shares of Kohl's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $496,350.00. The sale was... 
Insider Buying: Enerplus Corp (ERF) Insider Purchases 13,000 Shares of Stock

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) insider Daniel John Fitzgerald acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.05 per share, for a total transaction... 
Katrina Leonore Sparano Sells 1,000 Shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (ESP) Stock

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Treasurer Katrina Leonore Sparano sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total... 
Equitable Group Inc. (EQB) Director Eric Marshall Beutel Acquires 10,000 Shares

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Director Eric Marshall Beutel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$54.05 per share, with a... 
Stryker Co. (SYK) VP Katherine Ann Owen Sells 3,700 Shares

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $598,142.00.... 
Jeffrey Flug Sells 15,904 Shares of Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) Stock

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jeffrey Flug sold 15,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $656,994.24.... 
Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) EVP Sells $111,000.00 in Stock

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) EVP Andrew P. Carlin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $111,000.00.... 
Insider Selling: Twilio Inc (TWLO) General Counsel Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $761,400.00.... 
Xylem Inc (XYL) Insider Tomas Brannemo Sells 11,716 Shares

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) insider Tomas Brannemo sold 11,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $860,540.20.... 
Insider Selling: Ameresco Inc (AMRC) Insider Sells 31,425 Shares of Stock

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) insider Joseph P. Demanche sold 31,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $305,136.75.... 
Trex Company Inc (TREX) VP Sells 3,500 Shares

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value... 
John C. Turner, Jr. Sells 1,487 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) insider John C. Turner, Jr. sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.38, for a total transaction of $352,984.06. The... 
Insider Selling: Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) SVP Sells 11,958 Shares of Stock

Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) SVP Ishantha Lokuge sold 11,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $963,814.80. Following... 
Koovs PLC (KOOV) Insider Nina Amin Purchases 200,000 Shares

Koovs PLC (LON:KOOV) insider Nina Amin bought 200,000 shares of Koovs stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($16,579.17).... 
Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) Director Sells $1,197,225.00 in Stock

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) Director Kurt Saylor sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,225.00.... 
Insider Selling: Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Insider Sells 42,393 Shares of Stock

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) insider Charles H. Hill sold 42,393 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $1,515,973.68. The transaction was... 
On Assignment, Inc. (ASGN) Director Edwin A. Sheridan Sells 22,404 Shares

On Assignment, Inc. (NYSE:ASGN) Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 22,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $1,739,446.56. The transaction... 
Seagate Technology PLC (STX) CFO Sells $1,932,810.00 in Stock

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,932,810.00.... 
Insider Selling: Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) Director Sells 29,458 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Director Douglas A. Cifu sold 29,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of... 
Worldpay Inc (WP) EVP Sells $3,683,017.11 in Stock

Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) EVP Royal Cole sold 44,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.17, for a total transaction of $3,683,017.11.... 
John E. Gallina Sells 24,576 Shares of Anthem Inc (ANTM) Stock

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) CFO John E. Gallina sold 24,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total value of $5,647,810.56.... 
Insider Buying: TESARO Inc (TSRO) Major Shareholder Acquires 145,532 Shares of Stock

TESARO Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO) major shareholder Peter J. Barris purchased 145,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.40 per share, with a total value of $8,353,536.80.... 
Oprah Winfrey Sells 262,860 Shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Stock

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) Director Oprah Winfrey sold 262,860 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total... 
National Grid plc (NG) Insider John Pettigrew Purchases 19 Shares

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider John Pettigrew purchased 19 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 773 ($10.68) per share, with a total value of £146.87 ($202.92).... 
Gocompare.Com Group PLC (GOCO) Insider Acquires £150.29 in Stock

Gocompare.Com Group PLC (LON:GOCO) insider Nick Wrighton bought 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.56) per share, for a total... 
Burberry Group plc (BRBY) Insider Ron Frasch Purchases 885 Shares

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) insider Ron Frasch bought 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,635 ($22.59) per share, for a total transaction... 
Anne Quinn Purchases 9,000 Shares of Bodycote PLC (BOY) Stock

Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) insider Anne Quinn acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 932 ($12.88) per share, with a total value of £83,880... 
Biffa PLC (BIFF) Insider John Casey Sells 6,000 Shares

Biffa PLC (LON:BIFF) insider John Casey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.29), for a total transaction of £14,280 ($19,729.21). Shares of... 
Covalon Technologies Ltd (COV) Director Jeffrey Mandel Acquires 4,300 Shares

Covalon Technologies Ltd (CVE:COV) Director Jeffrey Mandel purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.19 per share, for a total transaction... 
California Water Service Group (CWT) Director George A. Vera Purchases 869 Shares

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Director George A. Vera acquired 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.40 per share,... 
Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Insider Sells $283,316.00 in Stock

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) insider Kevin D. Silva sold 5,480 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $283,316.00. Following... 
First Foundation Inc (FFWM) Insider John Hakopian Sells 10,800 Shares

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) insider John Hakopian sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value... 
Insider Buying: St. Joe Co (JOE) Director Acquires 32,300 Shares of Stock

St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) Director Fairholme Capital Management L purchased 32,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total... 
TopBuild Corp (BLD) Insider Robert M. Buck Sells 23,112 Shares

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) insider Robert M. Buck sold 23,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,713,061.44. Following... 
