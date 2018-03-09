Home » Guidance Articles

Kroger (KR) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (KR) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Kroger (NYSE:KR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.10. A number of equities... 
Inovalon (INOV) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (INOV) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share... 
Chuy's (CHUY) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Chuy's (CHUY) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Chuy's (NASDAQ:CHUY) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-1.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share... 
Yext (YEXT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Yext (YEXT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.13)-($0.11) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate... 
VeriFone Systems (PAY) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

VeriFone Systems (PAY) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

VeriFone Systems (NYSE:PAY) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus... 
American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. Several... 
Ross Stores (ROST) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (ROST) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-1.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.07. Ross... 
Ooma (OOMA) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (OOMA) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.06-0.04) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company... 
Reis (REIS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Reis (REIS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Reis (NASDAQ:REIS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.40) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share... 
Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-$0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued... 
Dollar Tree (DLTR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (DLTR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2018 // No Comments

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.72.... 
Ross Stores (ROST) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (ROST) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2018 // No Comments

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.86-4.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share... 
Ooma (OOMA) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (OOMA) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2018 // No Comments

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.23-0.13) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued... 
Valmont Industries (VMI) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (VMI) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2018 // No Comments

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of... 
Autodesk (ADSK) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (ADSK) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2018 // No Comments

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.77-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The... 
AeroVironment (AVAV) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (AVAV) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2018 // No Comments

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73.... 
Casa Systems (CASA) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (CASA) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2018 // No Comments

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.08-$1.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue... 
Guidewire Software (GWRE) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Guidewire Software (GWRE) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2018 // No Comments

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-1.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue... 
Tintri (TNTR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tintri (TNTR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2018 // No Comments

Tintri (NASDAQ:TNTR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.68)-($0.64) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.74).... 
Donaldson (DCI) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (DCI) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2018 // No Comments

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.93-2.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.01.... 
Target (TGT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Target (TGT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2018 // No Comments

Target (NYSE:TGT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of... 
Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2018 // No Comments

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of (0.12)-(0.07) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per... 
Perrigo (PRGO) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (PRGO) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2018 // No Comments

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.31. The... 
Nordstrom (JWN) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (JWN) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2018 // No Comments

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.42. The company... 
Floor & Decor (FND) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (FND) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2018 // No Comments

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus... 
American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2018 // No Comments

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company... 
GAP (GPS) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

GAP (GPS) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2018 // No Comments

GAP (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate... 
Hostess Brands (TWNK) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (TWNK) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2018 // No Comments

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.69. Several... 
Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2018 // No Comments

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company... 
Lowe's Companies (LOW) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Lowe's Companies (LOW) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2018 // No Comments

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of... 
J C Penney (JCP) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

J C Penney (JCP) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2018 // No Comments

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. A number... 
Harmonic (HLIT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (HLIT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2018 // No Comments

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.10)-(0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings... 
Syneos Health (SYNH) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (SYNH) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2018 // No Comments

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.68-2.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company... 
Express Scripts (ESRX) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Express Scripts (ESRX) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2018 // No Comments

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.27-9.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.93. Express... 
Fox Factory (FOXF) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (FOXF) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2018 // No Comments

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-1.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75.... 
CarGurus (CARG) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (CARG) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2018 // No Comments

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share... 
Nutanix (NTNX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nutanix (NTNX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2018 // No Comments

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.21-0.19) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate... 
CarGurus (CARG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (CARG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2018 // No Comments

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate... 
Care.com (CRCM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Care.com (CRCM) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2018 // No Comments

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.13. The company... 
Kohl's (KSS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Kohl's (KSS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2018 // No Comments

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.95-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.78. The company issued... 
Endo International (ENDP) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (ENDP) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2018 // No Comments

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.86.... 
Patterson Companies (PDCO) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (PDCO) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2018 // No Comments

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.10.... 
Spartan Motors (SPAR) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Spartan Motors (SPAR) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2018 // No Comments

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-$0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The... 
BWX Technologies (BWXT) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (BWXT) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2018 // No Comments

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate... 
salesforce.com (CRM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (CRM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2018 // No Comments

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.43-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.37.... 
Mylan (MYL) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Mylan (MYL) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2018 // No Comments

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.20-5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.39.... 
NuVasive (NUVA) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NUVA) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2018 // No Comments

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.44-2.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.34. The company issued... 
RealPage (RP) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

RealPage (RP) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2018 // No Comments

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.41-1.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued... 
Tenet Healthcare (THC) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (THC) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2018 // No Comments

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-$1.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share... 
Dean Foods (DF) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Dean Foods (DF) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2018 // No Comments

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. A number... 
Next »