Home » Guidance Articles

Kroger (NYSE:KR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.95-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.10.
A number of equities...
Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.36-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share...
Chuy's (NASDAQ:CHUY) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-1.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share...
Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.13)-($0.11) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate...
VeriFone Systems (NYSE:PAY) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus...
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.19.
Several...
Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-1.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.07. Ross...
Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.06-0.04) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company...
Reis (NASDAQ:REIS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.40) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share...
Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-$0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued...
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.25-5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.72....
Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.86-4.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share...
Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.23-0.13) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued...
Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of...
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.77-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The...
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73....
Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.08-$1.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue...
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-1.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue...
Tintri (NASDAQ:TNTR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.68)-($0.64) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.74)....
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.93-2.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.01....
Target (NYSE:TGT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of...
Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of (0.12)-(0.07) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per...
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.31. The...
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.42. The company...
Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus...
American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company...
GAP (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate...
Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.69.
Several...
Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company...
Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of...
J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23.
A number...
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.10)-(0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings...
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.68-2.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company...
Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.27-9.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.93. Express...
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-1.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75....
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share...
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.21-0.19) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate...
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate...
Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.13. The company...
Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.95-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.78. The company issued...
Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.86....
Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.10....
Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-$0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The...
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate...
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.43-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.37....
Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.20-5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.39....
NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.44-2.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.34. The company issued...
RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.41-1.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued...
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-$1.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share...
Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85.
A number...