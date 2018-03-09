Home » Earnings Articles – Single

Senomyx (NASDAQ:SNMX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21,...
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51...
CLS (LON:CLI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 12.80 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) by GBX 1.70 ($0.02), Bloomberg...
NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. NCS Multistage...
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), Bloomberg Earnings...
Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The healthcare company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01,...
Golfsmith International (NASDAQ:GOLF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16, Briefing.com...
ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.43, Briefing.com reports. ZTO...
Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. Brown-Forman...
Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.14), Briefing.com...
Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11, Morningstar.com reports. Sapiens...
XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company...
KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01),...
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17)...
Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12,...
Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05, Morningstar.com...
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of...
Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07),...
Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02), reports.
Shares of Tocagen...
Cactus (NYSE:WHD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05), reports.
Shares of Cactus (WHD) traded up...
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.17), reports. IRIDEX had a negative...
Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports....
VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue...
Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09),...
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10, Briefing.com...
VeriFone Systems (NYSE:PAY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02),...
Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (2.30) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin...
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $159.72 million for the quarter....
Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 32.20 ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 29.60 ($0.41) by GBX 2.60 ($0.04),...
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The...
MPAC Group (LON:MPAC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.20 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) by GBX (0.20) ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings...
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company...
TT Electronics (LON:TTG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 10.90 ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.80 ($0.14) by GBX 1.10...
PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17, Bloomberg Earnings reports....
Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04, Morningstar.com...
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 77.99%....
Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03), Bloomberg...
Bodycote (LON:BOY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 49.20 ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 47.20 ($0.65) by GBX 2 ($0.03), Bloomberg...
Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.70, reports. Forterra...
Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05, Bloomberg...
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports....
SDL (LON:SDL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 18.90 ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.20 ($0.27) by GBX (0.30) ($0.00),...
Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08,...
Glowpoint (NYSEAMERICAN:GLOW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, Zacks Sales Estimate reports. The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter. Glowpoint...
Ibstock (LON:IBST) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 21.40 ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 18.30 ($0.25) by GBX 3.10 ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings...
Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Entercom Communications...
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by...