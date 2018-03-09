Home » Dividend Articles

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the financial...
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:AGC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend...
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on...
Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on...
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the...
Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the real estate...
Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on...
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:NEV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on...
Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.283 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This...
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, March...
Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on...
Dorel Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents...
Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, April 5th. This represents...
Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.01 per share by the real estate investment trust...
Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share by the financial services...
Essendant Inc (NASDAQ:ESND) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, April 13th. This represents a...
Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 9th. This represents...
Maxar Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:MAXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2946 per share on Thursday, March 29th....
MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the bank on Monday,...
Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by...
Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the...
Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil...
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday,...
VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0008 per share...
Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment...
Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services...
Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management...
John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real...
Allianzgi Diversified Incm and Cnvrtb Fd (NYSE:ACV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer...
Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0017 per share by the basic materials...
Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March...
Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0817 per share by the closed-end...
MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0304 per share by the financial...
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, March 29th....
Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas development...
PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share by the real estate investment trust...
Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the credit services provider on...
Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial...
John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.305 per share by the financial services provider on...
Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, March 26th. This represents a $0.18 dividend...
Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 30th. This represents...
Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services...
Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the...
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN due February 6, 2045 (NYSEARCA:SMHD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 13th will be...
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Dow Jones Select Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DVYL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend...
ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, April...
Ark Restaurants Corp (NASDAQ:ARKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator...
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN due May 5, 2045 (NYSEARCA:LRET) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend...
Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, March 16th. This represents a...
Genus plc (LON:GNS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.11) per share on Wednesday, April 4th. This represents...