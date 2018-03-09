Home » Cryptocurrencies

Electroneum (ETN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.57 Million

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0513 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.... 
Zcash (ZEC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $71.10 Million

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought... 
Lisk (LSK) Reaches Market Cap of $1.53 Billion

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $14.95 or 0.00165187 BTC on major exchanges including CoolCoin, Coinroom,... 
NEM (XEM) Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, NEM has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One NEM coin can now be purchased for... 
LightChain (LIGHT) Price Down 56.5% This Week

LightChain (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. During the last week, LightChain has traded 56.5% lower against the dollar. LightChain has a market cap... 
DMarket (DMT) Market Capitalization Tops $0.00

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. DMarket has a market cap of $0.00 and $165,512.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the... 
Solaris (XLR) Achieves Market Cap of $10.14 Million

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Solaris coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.45 or 0.00104208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges... 
Payfair (PFR) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.06 Million

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Payfair token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001494 BTC on cryptocurrency... 
FoldingCoin Trading Down 26.3% This Week (FLDC)

FoldingCoin (CURRENCY:FLDC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, FoldingCoin has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. FoldingCoin has a total market capitalization... 
ClearPoll Hits Market Cap of $7.33 Million (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One ClearPoll token can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00011546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges... 
Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $26.00

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin... 
Triggers (TRIG) Price Tops $0.81 on Top Exchanges

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, Triggers has traded down 44.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Triggers token can... 
Quantum Resistant Ledger Tops 1-Day Volume of $528,672.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $52.79 million and $528,672.00 worth of Quantum... 
MUSE Price Reaches $1.26 on Major Exchanges (MUSE)

MUSE (CURRENCY:MUSE) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, MUSE has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. MUSE has a total market capitalization... 
LEOcoin Trading Down 13% Over Last Week (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. LEOcoin has a total market capitalization of $24.71 million and approximately $14,248.00 worth of LEOcoin was... 
FlorinCoin Trading 9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FLO)

FlorinCoin (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One FlorinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001415 BTC on exchanges including... 
Bytecent (BYC) Price Tops $0.87 on Exchanges

Bytecent (CURRENCY:BYC) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Bytecent coin can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00009628 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.... 
Octanox (OTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $437,946.00

Octanox (CURRENCY:OTX) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Octanox has a total market capitalization of $437,946.00 and approximately $3,703.00 worth of Octanox... 
Databits Reaches Market Cap of $15.81 Million (DTB)

Databits (CURRENCY:DTB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last seven days, Databits has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. Databits has a total... 
OKCash Hits Market Cap of $14.17 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 37.9% lower against the dollar. OKCash has a total market capitalization... 
Golos (GOLOS) Market Capitalization Hits $11.60 Million

Golos (CURRENCY:GOLOS) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Golos coin can now be bought for about $0.0932 or 0.00001067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency... 
PutinCoin (PUT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17,732.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 9th. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia,... 
Sexcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,223.00 (SXC)

Sexcoin (CURRENCY:SXC) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Sexcoin has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $8,223.00 worth of Sexcoin was traded on... 
Cashaa 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $22,790.00 (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $22,790.00 worth of Cashaa was traded... 
Privatix Hits Market Capitalization of $3.88 Million (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Privatix token can currently be purchased for about $3.28 or 0.00036693 BTC on major exchanges including... 
B2B (B2B) Hits Market Cap of $8.66 Million

B2B (CURRENCY:B2B) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One B2B token can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00005995 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange,... 
Hive Project Price Reaches $0.0790 on Exchanges (HVN)

Hive Project (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. Hive Project has a total market cap of $29.63 million and $111,427.00 worth of Hive Project was traded... 
GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Hits Market Cap of $202,004.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges.... 
Datacoin Price Hits $0.0049 on Exchanges (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded down 90.7% against the US dollar. Datacoin has a market... 
Janus Reaches Market Cap of $744,390.00 (JNS)

Janus (CURRENCY:JNS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Janus token can now be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000372 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and Stocks.Exchange.... 
TheGCCcoin Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges (GCC)

TheGCCcoin (CURRENCY:GCC) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One TheGCCcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency... 
HyperStake (HYP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6,821.00

HyperStake (CURRENCY:HYP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. HyperStake has a market cap of $6.65 million and $6,821.00 worth of HyperStake was traded on exchanges... 
MyWish Hits Market Capitalization of $4.34 Million (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One MyWish token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002644 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges... 
Primas (PST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.47 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 26% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. Over the last week, Primas has traded 36.7% lower against the US dollar. One Primas token can currently... 
Publica (PBL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $39,295.00

Publica (CURRENCY:PBL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, Publica has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar. Publica has a market capitalization of... 
Gambit 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $84,864.00 (GAM)

Gambit (CURRENCY:GAM) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Gambit coin can currently be purchased for about $8.64 or 0.00099410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.... 
Waves Community Token (WCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $82,991.00

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $17.75 million and $82,991.00 worth... 
KickCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.07 Million (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. KickCoin has a market cap of $33.82 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of KickCoin was traded... 
InvestFeed Price Tops $0.0754 (IFT)

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. InvestFeed... 
ALIS Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges (ALIS)

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One ALIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00003632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges... 
Phore Price Reaches $1.92 on Top Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Phore has a total market cap of $13.41 million and $117,355.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the... 
Bodhi (BOT) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

Bodhi (CURRENCY:BOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Bodhi has a market cap of $13.51 million and $1.14 million worth of Bodhi was traded on exchanges... 
Aeron (ARN) Price Reaches $1.57 on Exchanges

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Aeron has traded 35.8% lower against the dollar. Aeron has a market cap of $20.42 million and... 
Rivetz (RVT) Trading 25.5% Lower Over Last Week

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last seven days, Rivetz has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. One Rivetz token can currently... 
ION Price Reaches $3.08 on Major Exchanges (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last seven days, ION has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased... 
Medicalchain Market Capitalization Tops $27.28 Million (MTN)

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Medicalchain token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001633 BTC on popular exchanges including... 
Humaniq (HMQ) Trading Down 23.9% Over Last 7 Days

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $31.52... 
Indicoin Trading Down 52.5% Over Last Week (INDI)

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Indicoin has traded down 52.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Indicoin token can... 
Jinn Achieves Market Cap of $43.35 Million (JINN)

Jinn (CURRENCY:JINN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Jinn has a total market capitalization of $43.35 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Jinn was traded on exchanges... 
adToken (ADT) Achieves Market Cap of $33.93 Million

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last week, adToken has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. adToken has a market capitalization... 
