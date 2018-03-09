Home » Consensus Rating Articles

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) will report $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The lowest... 
AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Million

AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Million

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) to post sales of $1.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50... 
Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Receives $45.13 Average PT from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Receives $45.13 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell... 
Endocyte, Inc. (ECYT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endocyte, Inc. (ECYT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with... 
Brokerages Set RigNet Inc (RNET) Price Target at $19.00

Brokerages Set RigNet Inc (RNET) Price Target at $19.00

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation,... 
Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Paramount Group Inc (PGRE) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated... 
$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heico Corp (HEI) This Quarter

$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heico Corp (HEI) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities analysts forecast that Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) will announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heico’s earnings, with the highest... 
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.95 Million

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.95 Million

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Brokerages predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) will announce $202.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ earnings,... 
Brokerages Set Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) PT at $15.48

Brokerages Set Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) PT at $15.48

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated... 
Brokerages Expect Intelsat SA (I) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $521.13 Million

Brokerages Expect Intelsat SA (I) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $521.13 Million

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) to report sales of $521.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intelsat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming... 
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:RHP) to Post $1.18 EPS

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:RHP) to Post $1.18 EPS

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:RHP) to report earnings per share of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ryman... 
$173.87 Million in Sales Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) This Quarter

$173.87 Million in Sales Expected for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) will post $173.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific... 
Zacks: Analysts Expect Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.68 Million

Zacks: Analysts Expect Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.68 Million

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Brokerages expect Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) to report sales of $44.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sailpoint Technologies’ earnings. The highest... 
Zacks: Analysts Expect Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (BUFF) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Zacks: Analysts Expect Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (BUFF) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities research analysts predict that Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (NASDAQ:BUFF) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates... 
$27.15 Million in Sales Expected for Upland Software Inc (UPLD) This Quarter

$27.15 Million in Sales Expected for Upland Software Inc (UPLD) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect that Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) will post $27.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate... 
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) will report $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Realogy’s earnings.... 
Determine Inc (DTRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.20 Million

Determine Inc (DTRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.20 Million

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect Determine Inc (NASDAQ:DTRM) to post sales of $7.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Determine’s earnings. Determine reported sales of... 
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank of America Corp (BAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.86 Billion

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank of America Corp (BAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.86 Billion

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) will post $22.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s... 
Analysts Anticipate Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Analysts Anticipate Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian... 
CarGurus Inc (CARG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.94 Million

CarGurus Inc (CARG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.94 Million

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect that CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) will report sales of $93.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with estimates... 
Vossloh AG (VOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vossloh AG (VOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with... 
SPX Flow Inc (FLOW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SPX Flow Inc (FLOW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with... 
Zacks: Analysts Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Will Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Zacks: Analysts Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Will Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the... 
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Matador Resources Co (MTDR) to Post $0.32 EPS

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Matador Resources Co (MTDR) to Post $0.32 EPS

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest... 
Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst... 
Brokerages Set Mesoblast limited (MESO) PT at $14.75

Brokerages Set Mesoblast limited (MESO) PT at $14.75

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with... 
BHP Billiton Limited (BHP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BHP Billiton Limited (BHP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have... 
Analysts Set Zymeworks Inc (ZYME) Target Price at $16.00

Analysts Set Zymeworks Inc (ZYME) Target Price at $16.00

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock... 
Global Partners LP (GLP) Receives $18.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Global Partners LP (GLP) Receives $18.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock... 
Brokerages Anticipate Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Brokerages Anticipate Green Dot Co. (GDOT) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with... 
$55.79 Million in Sales Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) This Quarter

$55.79 Million in Sales Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will post sales of $55.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with estimates... 
$383.75 Million in Sales Expected for TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC) This Quarter

$383.75 Million in Sales Expected for TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Analysts expect TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) to report sales of $383.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from... 
$142.11 Million in Sales Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) This Quarter

$142.11 Million in Sales Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will report sales of $142.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie... 
Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $259.82 Million

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $259.82 Million

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) to post sales of $259.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’... 
Saia Inc (SAIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $377.88 Million

Saia Inc (SAIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $377.88 Million

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts predict that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post $377.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest... 
Brokerages Anticipate Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages Anticipate Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Genomic Health’s earnings.... 
$882.16 Million in Sales Expected for Flowserve Corp (FLS) This Quarter

$882.16 Million in Sales Expected for Flowserve Corp (FLS) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Analysts expect that Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) will report sales of $882.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The highest sales estimate... 
Imperial Brands PLC (IMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Imperial Brands PLC (IMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold... 
Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock... 
Waters Co. (WAT) Receives $200.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Waters Co. (WAT) Receives $200.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold... 
Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have... 
Analysts Set Tilly's Inc (TLYS) Target Price at $15.50

Analysts Set Tilly's Inc (TLYS) Target Price at $15.50

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Tilly's Inc (NYSE:TLYS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation... 
Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating,... 
Brokerages Set Wpp Plc (WPP) Target Price at $1,626.17

Brokerages Set Wpp Plc (WPP) Target Price at $1,626.17

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold... 
Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the... 
Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight... 
Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.03 Million

Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.03 Million

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) to post sales of $72.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acacia Communications’ earnings, with... 
Analysts Set BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) PT at $98.13

Analysts Set BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) PT at $98.13

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated... 
EPR Properties (EPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

EPR Properties (EPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven... 
Experian plc (EXPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Experian plc (EXPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell... 
Next »