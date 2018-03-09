Home » Analyst Articles – US

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $203.00 price objective on the industrial products...
BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IOSP. Johnson Rice raised shares of Innospec...
SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research...
BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
SNPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada...
UBS Group set a $43.00 target price on Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a research note published on Tuesday, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the data storage provider’s stock.
A number of...
Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages have...
Equities researchers at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) in a research note issued on Wednesday, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price...
Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.76...
Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was downgraded by research analysts at Natixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other research firms have...
Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock....
Argo Group International (NASDAQ:AGII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
According to Zacks, “PXRE Group Ltd. provides...
Golfsmith International (NASDAQ:GOLF) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s...
Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have $47.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s...
Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (NYSE:ANW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
According to Zacks, “AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM is a...
Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
AVP has been the subject of a number of other reports....
Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a weight rating and a $64.00 price objective on the textile maker’s...
Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Cowen in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $163.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s...
Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock....
Benchmark downgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRGS. BidaskClub...
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research...
BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on STAA. Canaccord Genuity increased their...
Compass Point upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the insurance...
Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from $93.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform”...
B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has a $4.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down...
Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CIGNA (NYSE:CI) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $235.00 price target on the health services provider’s...
ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded...
National Securities downgraded shares of THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning. National Securities currently has $10.00 price objective on the investment management...
BidaskClub cut shares of MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Several other analysts also recently commented on MDCA. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating...
RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts have...
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the investment management...
ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment...
Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson to $108.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also...
Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports...
Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the...
William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) in a research note released on Thursday morning. William Blair also issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ Q2 2018 earnings at...
Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the...
BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) in a research note released on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their...
ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical...
Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research...
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
ASUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks...
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several...
Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVX (NYSE:AVX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
According to Zacks, “AVX Corporation is a leading worldwide manufacturer...
Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
DRQ has been the subject...
Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
VKTX has been the...
Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.
“We...
Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The...
Vetr cut shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday. Vetr currently has $25.44 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.
Several other...
Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently...
Axel Springer (OTCMKTS:AXELF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated...
Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Several other analysts have also recently issued...