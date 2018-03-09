Home » Analyst Articles – US

Parker-Hannifin (PH) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $203.00 price objective on the industrial products... 
Innospec (IOSP) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IOSP. Johnson Rice raised shares of Innospec... 
BidaskClub Upgrades SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) to “Hold”

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. A number of other equities research... 
Synopsys (SNPS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. SNPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada... 
Seagate Technology (STX) Given a $43.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $43.00 target price on Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a research note published on Tuesday, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the data storage provider’s stock. A number of... 
Lendingtree (TREE) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Several other brokerages have... 
Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) in a research note issued on Wednesday, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price... 
Cree (CREE) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Goldman Sachs Group

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.76... 
Diageo (DEO) Downgraded by Natixis to Neutral

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was downgraded by research analysts at Natixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. A number of other research firms have... 
PNM Resources (PNM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.... 
Argo Group International (AGII) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:AGII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday. According to Zacks, “PXRE Group Ltd. provides... 
Wells Fargo & Co Raises Golfsmith International (GOLF) Price Target to $24.00

Golfsmith International (NASDAQ:GOLF) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s... 
Koppers (KOP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have $47.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s... 
Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (ANW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegean Marine Petroleum Network (NYSE:ANW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. According to Zacks, “AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM is a... 
ValuEngine Downgrades Avon Products (AVP) to Sell

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. AVP has been the subject of a number of other reports.... 
Albany International (AIN) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a weight rating and a $64.00 price objective on the textile maker’s... 
Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Cowen in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $163.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s... 
Nanometrics (NANO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.... 
Progress Software (PRGS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday. A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRGS. BidaskClub... 
Okta (OKTA) PT Raised to $50.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Other research... 
STAAR Surgical (STAA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday. A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on STAA. Canaccord Genuity increased their... 
Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) Upgraded at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the insurance... 
Franco Nevada (FNV) Price Target Cut to $91.00

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from $93.00 to $91.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform”... 
Foresight Energy (FELP) Receives Neutral Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has a $4.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down... 
CIGNA (CI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CIGNA (NYSE:CI) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $235.00 price target on the health services provider’s... 
AAR (AIR) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded... 
THL Credit (TCRD) Stock Rating Lowered by National Securities

National Securities downgraded shares of THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning. National Securities currently has $10.00 price objective on the investment management... 
BidaskClub Downgrades MDC Partners (MDCA) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. Several other analysts also recently commented on MDCA. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating... 
RSP Permian (RSPP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. A number of other equities analysts have... 
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Hold Rating for Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the investment management... 
ValuEngine Upgrades Domtar (UFS) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday. A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment... 
DA Davidson Raises Medifast (MED) Price Target to $108.00

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson to $108.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also... 
Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “$45.00” Price Target for National Vision (EYE)

Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Other analysts have also issued research reports... 
Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the... 
Hudson Technologies’ (HDSN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) in a research note released on Thursday morning. William Blair also issued estimates for Hudson Technologies’ Q2 2018 earnings at... 
Transcat (TRNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the... 
Protagonist Therapeutics’ (PTGX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) in a research note released on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their... 
ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday. According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical... 
Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Separately, Zacks Investment Research... 
Asure Software (ASUR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. ASUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks... 
AnaptysBio (ANAB) Price Target Raised to $139.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Several... 
AVX (AVX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVX (NYSE:AVX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. According to Zacks, “AVX Corporation is a leading worldwide manufacturer... 
Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give Dril-Quip (DRQ) a $40.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. DRQ has been the subject... 
Roth Capital Analysts Give Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) a $8.00 Price Target

Roth Capital set a $8.00 target price on Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. VKTX has been the... 
Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Orion Group (ORN)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. “We... 
Synovus Financial (SNV) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The... 
Vetr Downgrades STMicroelectronics (STM) to Buy

Vetr cut shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday. Vetr currently has $25.44 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Several other... 
Target (TGT) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently... 
DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Axel Springer (AXELF)

Axel Springer (OTCMKTS:AXELF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated... 
Amkor Technology (AMKR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. Several other analysts have also recently issued... 
