Home » Analyst Articles – UK

Tyman (TYMN) Price Target Raised to GBX 390 at Canaccord Genuity

Tyman (TYMN) Price Target Raised to GBX 390 at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Tyman (LON:TYMN) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 385 ($5.32) to GBX 390 ($5.39) in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Several other equities research analysts... 
Weir Group (WEIR) Lifted to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Weir Group (WEIR) Lifted to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have GBX 2,400 ($33.16) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price... 
Capital & Regional (CAL) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capital & Regional (CAL) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 75 ($1.04) price objective on the real estate... 
Northland Capital Partners Reiterates Corporate Rating for Connemara Mining (CON)

Northland Capital Partners Reiterates Corporate Rating for Connemara Mining (CON)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Connemara Mining (LON:CON)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities researchers at Northland Capital Partners in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Separately, Northland Securities restated... 
Northland Capital Partners Reiterates Corporate Rating for Connemara Mining (CON)

Northland Capital Partners Reiterates Corporate Rating for Connemara Mining (CON)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Connemara Mining (LON:CON)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities researchers at Northland Capital Partners in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Separately, Northland Securities restated... 
FinnCap Cuts Renold (RNO) Price Target to GBX 40

FinnCap Cuts Renold (RNO) Price Target to GBX 40

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Renold (LON:RNO) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at FinnCap from GBX 50 ($0.69) to GBX 40 ($0.55) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.... 
Galliford Try (GFRD) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Galliford Try (GFRD) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 1,240 ($17.13) price objective on the stock. GFRD has been the topic of several other... 
Harworth Group (HWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Harworth Group (HWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 138 ($1.91) target price on the stock. A number of other equities research analysts also recently... 
Non-Standard Finance’s (NSF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Non-Standard Finance’s (NSF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. NSF has been the subject of a number of... 
National Express Group (NEX) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

National Express Group (NEX) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

National Express Group (LON:NEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday. Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 432... 
Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Interserve (IRV)

Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Interserve (IRV)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Interserve (LON:IRV) in a report issued on Monday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 42 ($0.58) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 140 ($1.93). Several... 
NCC Group (NCC) Upgraded to Buy by Shore Capital

NCC Group (NCC) Upgraded to Buy by Shore Capital

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Shore Capital upgraded shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NCC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.80)... 
Numis Securities Reiterates “Add” Rating for LSL Property Services (LSL)

Numis Securities Reiterates “Add” Rating for LSL Property Services (LSL)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Numis Securities reissued their add rating on shares of LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a GBX 308 ($4.26) target price on the stock. A number of other brokerages... 
Just Eat (JE) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Just Eat (JE) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Just Eat (LON:JE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday. JE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan... 
RPC Group (RPC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

RPC Group (RPC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

RPC Group (LON:RPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 1,250 ($17.27) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s... 
Paddy Power Betfair (PPB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Paddy Power Betfair (PPB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 8,000... 
Liberum Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for Royal Mail (RMG)

Liberum Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for Royal Mail (RMG)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 450 ($6.22) target price... 
Shire’s (SHP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Shire’s (SHP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Shire (LON:SHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 4,000 ($55.26) price target on the biopharmaceutical... 
NEXT (NXT) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

NEXT (NXT) Given “Underperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a report released on Monday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 4,350 ($60.10) target price on the stock. Other analysts also recently... 
Mondi (MNDI) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Mondi (MNDI) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a GBX 2,200 ($30.40) price target on the stock. A number of other analysts have also recently commented... 
Mothercare (MTC) Earns Hold Rating from Numis Securities

Mothercare (MTC) Earns Hold Rating from Numis Securities

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Numis Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Mothercare (LON:MTC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 21 ($0.29) price objective on the stock. Other equities... 
G4S (GFS) Raised to Hold at SEB Equities

G4S (GFS) Raised to Hold at SEB Equities

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

G4S (LON:GFS) was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equities to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised G4S to a “buy”... 
Biffa (BIFF) Cut to “Add” at Peel Hunt

Biffa (BIFF) Cut to “Add” at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Biffa (LON:BIFF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.45) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target... 
Peel Hunt Increases CLS (CLI) Price Target to GBX 265

Peel Hunt Increases CLS (CLI) Price Target to GBX 265

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

CLS (LON:CLI) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 250 ($3.45) to GBX 265 ($3.66) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s... 
Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Equiniti Group (EQN)

Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Equiniti Group (EQN)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 293 ($4.05) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s... 
Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Fenner (FENR)

Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Fenner (FENR)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Fenner (LON:FENR) in a research report released on Monday. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.91) price objective on the stock. A number of other research analysts have also weighed... 
J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group

J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Jefferies Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a research report released on Monday morning. Jefferies Group currently has a GBX 270 ($3.73) price target on the grocer’s stock. SBRY has been... 
DS Smith (SMDS) Given “Neutral” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

DS Smith (SMDS) Given “Neutral” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS) in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have a GBX 525 ($7.25) price target on the stock. Several other equities research... 
Tullow Oil (TLW) Given New GBX 210 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Tullow Oil (TLW) Given New GBX 210 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank from GBX 235 ($3.25) to GBX 210 ($2.90) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. Other equities analysts... 
Spectris (SXS) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Spectris (SXS) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a report published on Monday. Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital lowered Spectris to a hold rating and cut their... 
Tesco (TSCO) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Group

Tesco (TSCO) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Group

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has GBX 250 ($3.45) target price on the retailer’s stock. TSCO has been the topic of a number... 
Wandisco (WAND) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Wandisco (WAND) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Wandisco (LON:WAND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.82) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s... 
Anpario’s (ANP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Anpario’s (ANP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Anpario (LON:ANP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 425 ($5.87) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s... 
Aggreko (AGK) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aggreko (AGK) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Aggreko (LON:AGK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 867 ($11.98) price objective on the... 
Centamin (CEY) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (CEY) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday. They presently have a GBX 156 ($2.16) target price on the mining company’s... 
Persimmon (PSN) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,840 at Credit Suisse Group

Persimmon (PSN) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,840 at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,529 ($34.94) to GBX 2,840 ($39.24) in a research note released on Monday. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. A number of other brokerages... 
Credit Suisse Group Trims CRH (CRH) Target Price to GBX 2,870

Credit Suisse Group Trims CRH (CRH) Target Price to GBX 2,870

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

CRH (LON:CRH) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,000 ($41.45) to GBX 2,870 ($39.65) in a research note released on Monday morning. They currently have an add rating on the stock. A number of other equities... 
FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Orchard Funding Group (ORCH)

FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Orchard Funding Group (ORCH)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.80) price objective on the stock. Orchard Funding Group... 
Greencore Group (GNC) PT Lowered to GBX 250

Greencore Group (GNC) PT Lowered to GBX 250

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 305 ($4.21) to GBX 250 ($3.45) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. GNC has been... 
BP (BP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (BP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a report released on Monday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 560 ($7.74) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s... 
Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Saga (SAGA)

Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Saga (SAGA)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Saga (LON:SAGA) in a research report released on Monday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 195 ($2.69) target price on the stock. SAGA has been the subject of a number of other... 
Burberry Group’s (BRBY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burberry Group’s (BRBY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 1,720 ($23.76) price target on the stock. A number of other... 
Egdon Resources (EDR) Earns “Buy” Rating from VSA Capital

Egdon Resources (EDR) Earns “Buy” Rating from VSA Capital

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

VSA Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 48.50 ($0.67) target price on the stock. Egdon Resources (LON EDR) opened at... 
Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Relx (REL)

Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Relx (REL)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 1,685 ($23.28) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price... 
Euromoney Institutional Investor (ERM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Euromoney Institutional Investor (ERM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) in a research report report published on Monday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,380 ($19.07) price target on the stock. Several other... 
ZPG (ZPG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

ZPG (ZPG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of ZPG (LON:ZPG) in a research note released on Monday. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.66) price target on the stock. Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the... 
Abcam’s (ABC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Abcam’s (ABC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2018 // No Comments

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Abcam (LON:ABC) in a report released on Monday. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,100 ($15.20) target price on the stock. ABC has been the topic of a number of other research reports.... 
ST Ives (SIV) Price Target Increased to GBX 135 by Analysts at Numis Securities

ST Ives (SIV) Price Target Increased to GBX 135 by Analysts at Numis Securities

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

ST Ives (LON:SIV) had its price target hoisted by Numis Securities from GBX 130 ($1.80) to GBX 135 ($1.87) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Other research analysts have also... 
Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Xaar (XAR)

Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Xaar (XAR)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Xaar (LON:XAR) in a research note released on Wednesday. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 420 ($5.80) price target on the stock. XAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies... 
Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Royal Mail (RMG)

Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Royal Mail (RMG)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2018 // No Comments

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a report released on Wednesday morning. RMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Group lowered their price objective on shares... 
Next »