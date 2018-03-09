Home » Analyst Articles – UK

Tyman (LON:TYMN) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 385 ($5.32) to GBX 390 ($5.39) in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts...
Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have GBX 2,400 ($33.16) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price...
JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 75 ($1.04) price objective on the real estate...
Connemara Mining (LON:CON)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities researchers at Northland Capital Partners in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Northland Securities restated...
Connemara Mining (LON:CON)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities researchers at Northland Capital Partners in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Northland Securities restated...
Renold (LON:RNO) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at FinnCap from GBX 50 ($0.69) to GBX 40 ($0.55) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock....
Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) in a research note published on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 1,240 ($17.13) price objective on the stock.
GFRD has been the topic of several other...
Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 138 ($1.91) target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently...
Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
NSF has been the subject of a number of...
National Express Group (LON:NEX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 432...
Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Interserve (LON:IRV) in a report issued on Monday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 42 ($0.58) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 140 ($1.93).
Several...
Shore Capital upgraded shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NCC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.80)...
Numis Securities reissued their add rating on shares of LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a GBX 308 ($4.26) target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages...
Just Eat (LON:JE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday.
JE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan...
RPC Group (LON:RPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 1,250 ($17.27) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s...
Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 8,000...
Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 450 ($6.22) target price...
Shire (LON:SHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 4,000 ($55.26) price target on the biopharmaceutical...
Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a report released on Monday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 4,350 ($60.10) target price on the stock.
Other analysts also recently...
Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a GBX 2,200 ($30.40) price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented...
Numis Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Mothercare (LON:MTC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 21 ($0.29) price objective on the stock.
Other equities...
G4S (LON:GFS) was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equities to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised G4S to a “buy”...
Biffa (LON:BIFF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.45) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target...
CLS (LON:CLI) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 250 ($3.45) to GBX 265 ($3.66) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s...
Equiniti Group (LON:EQN)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 293 ($4.05) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s...
Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Fenner (LON:FENR) in a research report released on Monday. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.91) price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed...
Jefferies Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a research report released on Monday morning. Jefferies Group currently has a GBX 270 ($3.73) price target on the grocer’s stock.
SBRY has been...
Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS) in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have a GBX 525 ($7.25) price target on the stock.
Several other equities research...
Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank from GBX 235 ($3.25) to GBX 210 ($2.90) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts...
Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a report published on Monday.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital lowered Spectris to a hold rating and cut their...
Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has GBX 250 ($3.45) target price on the retailer’s stock.
TSCO has been the topic of a number...
Wandisco (LON:WAND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.82) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s...
Anpario (LON:ANP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 425 ($5.87) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s...
Aggreko (LON:AGK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 867 ($11.98) price objective on the...
Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday. They presently have a GBX 156 ($2.16) target price on the mining company’s...
Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,529 ($34.94) to GBX 2,840 ($39.24) in a research note released on Monday. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages...
CRH (LON:CRH) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,000 ($41.45) to GBX 2,870 ($39.65) in a research note released on Monday morning. They currently have an add rating on the stock.
A number of other equities...
FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.80) price objective on the stock.
Orchard Funding Group...
Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 305 ($4.21) to GBX 250 ($3.45) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GNC has been...
JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a report released on Monday morning. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 560 ($7.74) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s...
Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Saga (LON:SAGA) in a research report released on Monday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 195 ($2.69) target price on the stock.
SAGA has been the subject of a number of other...
JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 1,720 ($23.76) price target on the stock.
A number of other...
VSA Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 48.50 ($0.67) target price on the stock.
Egdon Resources (LON EDR) opened at...
Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 1,685 ($23.28) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price...
Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) in a research report report published on Monday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,380 ($19.07) price target on the stock.
Several other...
Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of ZPG (LON:ZPG) in a research note released on Monday. They currently have a GBX 410 ($5.66) price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the...
Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Abcam (LON:ABC) in a report released on Monday. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,100 ($15.20) target price on the stock.
ABC has been the topic of a number of other research reports....
ST Ives (LON:SIV) had its price target hoisted by Numis Securities from GBX 130 ($1.80) to GBX 135 ($1.87) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also...
Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Xaar (LON:XAR) in a research note released on Wednesday. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 420 ($5.80) price target on the stock.
XAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies...
Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a report released on Wednesday morning.
RMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Group lowered their price objective on shares...