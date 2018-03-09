Home » Analyst Articles – Europe

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($45.68) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Commerzbank set a €29.00 ($35.80) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Commerzbank set a €65.00 ($80.25) price target on Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Nord/LB set a €94.00 ($116.05) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Commerzbank set a €84.00 ($103.70) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been assigned a €30.00 ($37.04) price objective by equities researchers at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the...
Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €90.00 ($111.11) price objective from UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials...
ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) received a €28.00 ($34.57) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays’...
Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been assigned a €4.10 ($5.06) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays’...
RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been given a €75.00 ($92.59) price target by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral”...
Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday.
Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €40.00 ($49.38) price objective by Independent Research in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s...
Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €194.00 ($239.51) price objective by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of...
Commerzbank set a €120.00 ($148.15) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €90.00 ($111.11) price target by investment analysts at Commerzbank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral”...
Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($44.44) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.81) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($48.15) target price on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been given a €90.00 ($111.11) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating...
Oddo Bhf set a €139.00 ($171.60) price target on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($88.89) target price on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) received a €45.00 ($55.56) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating...
UBS Group set a €25.00 ($30.86) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €3.65 ($4.51) price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the...
Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($60.49) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report report published on Monday morning.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €213.00 ($262.96) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Berenberg Bank set a €101.00 ($124.69) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($55.56) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($141.98) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.
Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($259.26) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($141.98) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Independent Research set a €40.00 ($49.38) target price on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Oddo Bhf set a €20.00 ($24.69) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Linde (ETR:LIN) received a €156.00 ($192.59) target price from research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock....
SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €105.00 ($129.63) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan...
LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €95.00 ($117.28) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “neutral”...
Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) received a €90.00 ($111.11) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating...
Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €42.00 ($51.85) price target by equities research analysts at Cfra in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra’s...
Linde (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a €171.00 ($211.11) price objective by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials...
Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €253.00 ($312.35) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating...
Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) has been given a €51.00 ($62.96) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services...
Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €14.50 ($17.90) price objective by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s...
Independent Research set a €118.00 ($145.68) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note released on Monday morning.
MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €160.00 ($197.53) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy”...
Duerr (ETR:DUE) received a €105.00 ($129.63) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s...
Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($127.16) price target on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
