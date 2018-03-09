Home » Analyst Articles – Europe

Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€37.00” Price Target for Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($45.68) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. PSM has been the subject... 
Commerzbank Reiterates “€29.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (IFXA)

Commerzbank set a €29.00 ($35.80) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. Several... 
Axel Springer (SPR) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €65.00 ($80.25) price target on Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Several other research firms have... 
LEG Immobilien (LEG) Given a €94.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €94.00 ($116.05) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. A number of other equities research analysts have... 
Hugo Boss (BOSS) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €84.00 ($103.70) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on... 
HSBC Analysts Give JCDecaux (DEC) a €30.00 Price Target

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been assigned a €30.00 ($37.04) price objective by equities researchers at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the... 
Basf (BAS) Given a €90.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €90.00 ($111.11) price objective from UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials... 
ElringKlinger (ZIL2) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports... 
Barclays Reiterates €28.00 Price Target for JCDecaux (DEC)

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) received a €28.00 ($34.57) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays’... 
Telefonica Deutschland (O2D) PT Set at €4.10 by Barclays

Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been assigned a €4.10 ($5.06) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays’... 
RTL Group (RTL) PT Set at €75.00 by Societe Generale

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been given a €75.00 ($92.59) price target by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral”... 
Merck KGaA (MRK) Receives Neutral Rating from Deutsche Bank

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday. Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRK. UBS... 
Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Post (DPW) a €40.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €40.00 ($49.38) price objective by Independent Research in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s... 
Bank of America Analysts Give Allianz (ALV) a €194.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €194.00 ($239.51) price objective by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of... 
Siltronic (WAF) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

Commerzbank set a €120.00 ($148.15) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. WAF has been the subject of a number of other... 
Merck KGaA (MRK) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €90.00 ($111.11) price target by investment analysts at Commerzbank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral”... 
Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Evonik Industries (EVK) a €36.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($44.44) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Several other equities analysts have also recently... 
Nord/LB Analysts Give alstria office REIT (AOX) a €12.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.81) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Several other analysts have also issued... 
Deutsche EuroShop (DEQ) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($48.15) target price on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock.... 
Beiersdorf (BEI) PT Set at €90.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been given a €90.00 ($111.11) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating... 
Oddo Bhf Analysts Give Hypoport (HYQ) a €139.00 Price Target

Oddo Bhf set a €139.00 ($171.60) price target on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. HYQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research... 
Norma Group (NOEJ) PT Set at €72.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($88.89) target price on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. A number of other research analysts have also recently... 
Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM) Given a €45.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) received a €45.00 ($55.56) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating... 
K&S (SDF) PT Set at €25.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($30.86) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Several other equities... 
Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) Given a €3.65 Price Target at Barclays

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) received a €3.65 ($4.51) price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the... 
Total (FP) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($60.49) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. FP... 
AXA (CS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report report published on Monday morning. Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($31.48) target... 
Volkswagen (VOW3) Given a €213.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €213.00 ($262.96) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. A number of other brokerages have... 
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) Given a €101.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €101.00 ($124.69) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. A number of... 
Deutsche Post (DPW) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($55.56) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Several other research firms also recently... 
Merck KGaA (MRK) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($141.98) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Several other... 
Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€210.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (VOW3)

Deutsche Bank set a €210.00 ($259.26) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. VOW3 has been the subject of a number... 
SAP (SAP) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($141.98) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. Several... 
RTL Group’s (RTL) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. RTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €68.50 ($84.57) price... 
Independent Research Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Deutsche EuroShop (DEQ)

Independent Research set a €40.00 ($49.38) target price on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. A number of other equities... 
Oddo Bhf Reiterates €20.00 Price Target for Evotec (EVT)

Oddo Bhf set a €20.00 ($24.69) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVT. Berenberg... 
Linde (LIN) Given a €156.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Linde (ETR:LIN) received a €156.00 ($192.59) target price from research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.... 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give SAP (SAP) a €105.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €105.00 ($129.63) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan... 
UBS Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (LEG) a €95.00 Price Target

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €95.00 ($117.28) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “neutral”... 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€90.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW)

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) received a €90.00 ($111.11) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “sell” rating... 
Vonovia (VNA) PT Set at €42.00 by Cfra

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €42.00 ($51.85) price target by equities research analysts at Cfra in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra’s... 
Linde (LIN) Given a €171.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Linde (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a €171.00 ($211.11) price objective by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials... 
UBS Group Analysts Give Continental (CON) a €253.00 Price Target

Continental (ETR:CON) has been given a €253.00 ($312.35) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating... 
Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Societe Generale (GLE) a €51.00 Price Target

Societe Generale (EPA:GLE) has been given a €51.00 ($62.96) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services... 
Deutsche Telekom (DTE) Given a €14.50 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €14.50 ($17.90) price objective by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s... 
Siemens (SIE) PT Set at €118.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €118.00 ($145.68) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Other research analysts have also issued research reports about... 
DZ Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for Salzgitter (SZG)

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note released on Monday morning. Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00... 
MTU Aero Engines (MTX) Given a €160.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €160.00 ($197.53) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy”... 
Duerr (DUE) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Duerr (ETR:DUE) received a €105.00 ($129.63) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s... 
Beiersdorf (BEI) PT Set at €103.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($127.16) price target on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Several other research analysts have also commented on the company.... 
