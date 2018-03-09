Home » Analyst Articles – Company Sum

Aena SME (AENA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Mar 9th, 2018

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aena SME (BME: AENA): 3/6/2018 – Aena SME was given a new €168.00 ($207.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now... 
Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP)

Mar 9th, 2018

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms: 3/7/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners was given a new $31.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.... 
Serco Group (SRP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Mar 9th, 2018

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Serco Group (LON: SRP): 3/6/2018 – Serco Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 85 ($1.17) to GBX 83 ($1.15).... 
Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for SDL (SDL)

Mar 9th, 2018

SDL (LON: SDL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates: 3/8/2018 – SDL was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 490 ($6.77) price target... 
Wright Medical Group (WMGI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Mar 9th, 2018

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ: WMGI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates: 2/28/2018 – Wright Medical Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.... 
Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Penumbra (PEN)

Mar 8th, 2018

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Penumbra (NYSE: PEN): 2/28/2018 – Penumbra had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an... 
Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Taseko Mines (TKO)

Mar 8th, 2018

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Taseko Mines (TSE: TKO) in the last few weeks: 3/7/2018 – Taseko Mines was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform”... 
Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for YY (YY)

Mar 8th, 2018

YY (NASDAQ: YY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates: 3/6/2018 – YY was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have... 
Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Enerplus (ERF)

Mar 8th, 2018

Enerplus (TSE: ERF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms: 3/1/2018 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at GMP Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00. 2/26/2018 – Enerplus... 
Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MiMedx Group (MDXG)

Mar 8th, 2018

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MiMedx Group (NASDAQ: MDXG): 3/7/2018 – MiMedx Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold”... 
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Mar 8th, 2018

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT): 2/19/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell”... 
Elementis (ELM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Mar 8th, 2018

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Elementis (LON: ELM): 3/2/2018 – Elementis had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 315 ($4.35)... 
UNITE Group (UTG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Mar 8th, 2018

UNITE Group (LON: UTG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms: 3/7/2018 – UNITE Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($11.74) to GBX... 
Cheniere Energy (LNG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Mar 8th, 2018

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN: LNG): 2/26/2018 – Cheniere Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors. 2/22/2018... 
Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Allison Transmission (ALSN)

Mar 8th, 2018

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN): 3/7/2018 – Allison Transmission was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to... 
Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Mar 7th, 2018

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates: 2/26/2018 – Merck & Co., Inc. was given a new $56.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They... 
Wayfair (W) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Mar 7th, 2018

Wayfair (NYSE: W) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms: 3/1/2018 – Wayfair is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target... 
Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

Mar 7th, 2018

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) recently: 3/2/2018 – Brixmor Property Group was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks,... 
Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SAP (SAP)

Mar 7th, 2018

SAP (NYSE: SAP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates: 3/6/2018 – SAP had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. 3/5/2018 – SAP had its price... 
Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for International Consolidated Airlns Grp (IAG)

Mar 7th, 2018

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON: IAG): 3/7/2018 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 690 ($9.53) price target on by... 
Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Anglo American (AAL)

Mar 7th, 2018

Anglo American (LON: AAL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates: 3/7/2018 – Anglo American had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They... 
Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Home Depot (HD)

Mar 7th, 2018

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Home Depot (NYSE: HD) in the last few weeks: 3/1/2018 – Home Depot is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold”... 
Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BRF (BRFS)

Mar 7th, 2018

BRF (NYSE: BRFS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates: 3/7/2018 – BRF was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating. 3/6/2018... 
Hormel Foods (HRL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Mar 7th, 2018

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) recently: 2/27/2018 – Hormel Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $33.00.... 
TreeHouse Foods (THS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Mar 7th, 2018

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE: THS) in the last few weeks: 2/19/2018 – TreeHouse Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from... 
Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Herbalife (HLF)

Mar 7th, 2018

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms: 3/6/2018 – Herbalife had its price target raised by analysts at Longbow Research from $94.27 to $114.00. They now have a... 
Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tripadvisor (TRIP)

Mar 7th, 2018

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tripadvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP): 3/1/2018 – Tripadvisor was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell”... 
Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

Mar 7th, 2018

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) in the last few weeks: 2/20/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries had its “market perform”... 
Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for L Brands (LB)

Mar 7th, 2018

L Brands (NYSE: LB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms: 3/2/2018 – L Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight”... 
Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Alkermes (ALKS)

Mar 7th, 2018

Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates: 2/23/2018 – Alkermes had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $67.00... 
Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Centurylink (CTL)

Mar 7th, 2018

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Centurylink (NYSE: CTL): 3/1/2018 – Centurylink was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy”... 
Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Barrick Gold (ABX)

Mar 7th, 2018

Barrick Gold (NYSE: ABX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms: 3/2/2018 – Barrick Gold was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold”... 
ARMO Biosciences (ARMO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Mar 7th, 2018

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ARMO Biosciences (NASDAQ: ARMO) in the last few weeks: 2/20/2018 – ARMO Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set... 
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Mar 7th, 2018

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD): 3/2/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy”... 
Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO)

Mar 7th, 2018

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) in the last few weeks: 2/28/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells... 
Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Analog Devices (ADI)

Mar 7th, 2018

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI): 3/6/2018 – Analog Devices was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to... 
Savara (SVRA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Mar 7th, 2018

Savara (NASDAQ: SVRA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates: 3/1/2018 – Savara was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating. 2/24/2018... 
Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wirecard (WDI)

Mar 6th, 2018

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wirecard (ETR: WDI) in the last few weeks: 2/27/2018 – Wirecard was given a new €118.00 ($145.68) price target on by analysts at UBS... 
Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

Mar 6th, 2018

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hudbay Minerals (TSE: HBM): 2/28/2018 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00. They... 
SunPower (SPWR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Mar 6th, 2018

SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates: 3/2/2018 – SunPower was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell”... 
Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

Mar 6th, 2018

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI): 3/3/2018 – Merit Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold”... 
Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

Mar 6th, 2018

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ: HPT): 3/6/2018 – Hospitality Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold”... 
Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Clean Harbors (CLH)

Mar 6th, 2018

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH): 3/5/2018 – Clean Harbors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell”... 
Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Gerry Weber International (GWI1)

Mar 6th, 2018

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gerry Weber International (ETR: GWI1) in the last few weeks: 3/1/2018 – Gerry Weber International was given a new €7.30 ($9.01) price... 
Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Whitestone REIT (WSR)

Mar 6th, 2018

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms: 3/5/2018 – Whitestone REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $20.00 to $16.00. They now... 
Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

Mar 6th, 2018

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GTHX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms: 3/5/2018 – G1 Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. 2/28/2018 –... 
Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

Mar 6th, 2018

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms: 3/1/2018 – Star Bulk Carriers had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00.... 
Dean Foods (DF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Mar 6th, 2018

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dean Foods (NYSE: DF) in the last few weeks: 2/27/2018 – Dean Foods had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit... 
Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for McDermott International (MDR)

Mar 6th, 2018

McDermott International (NYSE: MDR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates: 3/1/2018 – McDermott International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a... 
Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Takkt (TTK)

Mar 5th, 2018

Takkt (ETR: TTK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates: 2/16/2018 – Takkt had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG. 2/16/2018 – Takkt was given a... 
