Home » Analyst Articles – Company Sum

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aena SME (BME: AENA):
3/6/2018 – Aena SME was given a new €168.00 ($207.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now...
Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
3/7/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners was given a new $31.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC....
Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Serco Group (LON: SRP):
3/6/2018 – Serco Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 85 ($1.17) to GBX 83 ($1.15)....
SDL (LON: SDL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
3/8/2018 – SDL was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 490 ($6.77) price target...
Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ: WMGI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
2/28/2018 – Wright Medical Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC....
Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Penumbra (NYSE: PEN):
2/28/2018 – Penumbra had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an...
Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Taseko Mines (TSE: TKO) in the last few weeks:
3/7/2018 – Taseko Mines was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “underperform”...
YY (NASDAQ: YY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
3/6/2018 – YY was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have...
Enerplus (TSE: ERF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
3/1/2018 – Enerplus had its price target raised by analysts at GMP Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00.
2/26/2018 – Enerplus...
A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MiMedx Group (NASDAQ: MDXG):
3/7/2018 – MiMedx Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold”...
A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT):
2/19/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell”...
Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Elementis (LON: ELM):
3/2/2018 – Elementis had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 315 ($4.35)...
UNITE Group (LON: UTG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
3/7/2018 – UNITE Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($11.74) to GBX...
A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN: LNG):
2/26/2018 – Cheniere Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors.
2/22/2018...
Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN):
3/7/2018 – Allison Transmission was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to...
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
2/26/2018 – Merck & Co., Inc. was given a new $56.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They...
Wayfair (NYSE: W) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
3/1/2018 – Wayfair is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target...
A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) recently:
3/2/2018 – Brixmor Property Group was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks,...
SAP (NYSE: SAP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
3/6/2018 – SAP had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
3/5/2018 – SAP had its price...
Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON: IAG):
3/7/2018 – International Consolidated Airlns Grp was given a new GBX 690 ($9.53) price target on by...
Anglo American (LON: AAL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
3/7/2018 – Anglo American had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They...
Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Home Depot (NYSE: HD) in the last few weeks:
3/1/2018 – Home Depot is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold”...
BRF (NYSE: BRFS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
3/7/2018 – BRF was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
3/6/2018...
A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) recently:
2/27/2018 – Hormel Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $33.00....
Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE: THS) in the last few weeks:
2/19/2018 – TreeHouse Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from...
Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
3/6/2018 – Herbalife had its price target raised by analysts at Longbow Research from $94.27 to $114.00. They now have a...
Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tripadvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP):
3/1/2018 – Tripadvisor was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell”...
Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) in the last few weeks:
2/20/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries had its “market perform”...
L Brands (NYSE: LB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
3/2/2018 – L Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight”...
Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
2/23/2018 – Alkermes had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $67.00...
Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Centurylink (NYSE: CTL):
3/1/2018 – Centurylink was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy”...
Barrick Gold (NYSE: ABX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
3/2/2018 – Barrick Gold was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold”...
Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ARMO Biosciences (NASDAQ: ARMO) in the last few weeks:
2/20/2018 – ARMO Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set...
Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD):
3/2/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy”...
Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) in the last few weeks:
2/28/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells...
A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI):
3/6/2018 – Analog Devices was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to...
Savara (NASDAQ: SVRA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
3/1/2018 – Savara was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
2/24/2018...
Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wirecard (ETR: WDI) in the last few weeks:
2/27/2018 – Wirecard was given a new €118.00 ($145.68) price target on by analysts at UBS...
A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hudbay Minerals (TSE: HBM):
2/28/2018 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.00. They...
SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
3/2/2018 – SunPower was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell”...
Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI):
3/3/2018 – Merit Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold”...
Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ: HPT):
3/6/2018 – Hospitality Properties Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold”...
Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH):
3/5/2018 – Clean Harbors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell”...
Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Gerry Weber International (ETR: GWI1) in the last few weeks:
3/1/2018 – Gerry Weber International was given a new €7.30 ($9.01) price...
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
3/5/2018 – Whitestone REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $20.00 to $16.00. They now...
G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: GTHX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
3/5/2018 – G1 Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.
2/28/2018 –...
Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
3/1/2018 – Star Bulk Carriers had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $15.00....
Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dean Foods (NYSE: DF) in the last few weeks:
2/27/2018 – Dean Foods had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit...
McDermott International (NYSE: MDR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
3/1/2018 – McDermott International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a...
Takkt (ETR: TTK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
2/16/2018 – Takkt had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
2/16/2018 – Takkt was given a...