Home » Analyst Articles – CA

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside...
Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of...
Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock....
Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has an “outperform”...
Scotiabank restated their outperform rating on shares of Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) in a report issued on Monday morning. They currently have a C$4.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.
Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Monday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Element Financial (TSE:EFN) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from C$11.00 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Barclays’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s...
Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.30 to C$3.20 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “sector perform”...
Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock....
Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “sector...
AGT Food and Ingredients (TSE:AGT) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning.
Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) was upgraded by Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a C$1.60 target price...
Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price target upped by Raymond James Financial from C$25.00 to C$28.50 in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$102.50 to C$100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform”...
AGT Food and Ingredients (TSE:AGT) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.50 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would...
Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its target price cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “sector...
Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Monday.
National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have C$4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their...
Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a C$89.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’...
Ecosynthetix (TSE:ECO) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating...
Spectra7 Microsystems (CVE:SEV) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$0.70 to C$0.35 in a report issued on Wednesday.
Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a...
Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’...
Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR (TSE:ACR.UN) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.25 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently...
Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Monday. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s...
Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Saturday morning. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National...
Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report released on Monday. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would...
George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on...
Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on...
Ecosynthetix (TSE:ECO) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the...
Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Monday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Monday. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price lifted by Raymond James Financial from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note released on Friday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
TD Securities downgraded shares of Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has C$27.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior...
Northview Apartment Reit (TSE:NVU.UN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note released on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report published on Friday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report released on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.75 in a report released on Friday morning. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
