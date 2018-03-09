Home » Analyst Articles – CA

KP Tissue (KPT) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Desjardins

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside... 
CIBC Cuts Canadian Western Bank (CWB) Price Target to C$40.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of... 
Raymond James Financial Increases Spin Master (TOY) Price Target to C$65.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.... 
Osisko gold royalties (OR) PT Raised to C$16.50

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has an “outperform”... 
Scotiabank Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Nevsun Resources (NSU)

Scotiabank restated their outperform rating on shares of Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) in a report issued on Monday morning. They currently have a C$4.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Separately,... 
BMO Capital Markets Boosts Martinrea International (MRE) Price Target to C$18.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Monday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. A number of... 
Barclays Trims Element Financial (EFN) Target Price to C$6.00

Element Financial (TSE:EFN) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from C$11.00 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Barclays’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s... 
Black Diamond Group (BDI) Price Target Raised to C$3.20

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.30 to C$3.20 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “sector perform”... 
Clearwater Seafoods (CLR) PT Lowered to C$3.75

Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.... 
Royal Bank of Canada Trims Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV) Target Price to C$6.00

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “sector... 
CIBC Lowers AGT Food and Ingredients (AGT) Price Target to C$20.00

AGT Food and Ingredients (TSE:AGT) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning. A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial... 
Shawcor (SCL) Price Target Cut to C$33.00

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Other analysts have also recently issued... 
TransAlta (TA) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Several other analysts... 
Taseko Mines (TKO) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) was upgraded by Scotiabank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a C$1.60 target price... 
Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ) PT Raised to C$43.00 at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. ZZZ has been the topic of several other research... 
George Weston (WN) PT Lowered to C$111.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. Other research analysts also recently issued research... 
Raymond James Financial Increases Wajax (WJX) Price Target to C$28.50

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price target upped by Raymond James Financial from C$25.00 to C$28.50 in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. A number of other equities research... 
Gibson Energy (GEI) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at TD Securities

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. GEI has been the topic of several other research reports.... 
TD Securities Trims Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV) Target Price to C$6.50

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Several other... 
Franco Nevada (FNV) Price Target Cut to C$100.00

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$102.50 to C$100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform”... 
AGT Food and Ingredients (AGT) PT Lowered to C$22.00

AGT Food and Ingredients (TSE:AGT) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.50 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would... 
Painted Pony Energy (PONY) PT Lowered to C$2.75 at National Bank Financial

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its target price cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “sector... 
Shawcor (SCL) PT Lowered to C$32.00

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Monday. Several other analysts also recently commented on SCL. National Bank Financial upped their price... 
TVA Group (TVA.B) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have C$4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their... 
Martinrea International (MRE) Price Target Increased to C$18.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Other analysts have also recently issued... 
Cogeco Communications (CCA) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a C$89.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’... 
Ecosynthetix (ECO) Price Target Cut to C$3.25

Ecosynthetix (TSE:ECO) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating... 
Eight Capital Trims Spectra7 Microsystems (SEV) Target Price to C$0.35

Spectra7 Microsystems (CVE:SEV) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$0.70 to C$0.35 in a report issued on Wednesday. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 12-month low of C$0.32 and a 12-month high... 
TD Securities Upgrades Trilogy International Partners (TRL) to “Buy”

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a... 
TD Securities Raises Great Canadian Gaming (GC) Price Target to C$39.00

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’... 
Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR (ACR.UN) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Agellan Commercial Real Estate Invtmt TR (TSE:ACR.UN) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.25 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently... 
Ensign Energy Services (ESI) PT Lowered to C$7.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about... 
Sleep Country Canada (ZZZ) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Monday. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.08% from the company’s... 
National Bank Financial Boosts Park Lawn (PLC) Price Target to C$30.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Saturday morning. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National... 
Canaccord Genuity Lowers Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (MR.UN) Price Target to C$8.75

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report released on Monday. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would... 
George Weston (WN) Given New C$138.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on... 
Alaris Royalty (AD) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at Raymond James Financial

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on... 
Ecosynthetix (ECO) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Ecosynthetix (TSE:ECO) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the... 
National Bank Financial Trims Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Target Price to C$15.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Monday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. A number... 
Scotiabank Raises Martinrea International (MRE) Price Target to C$19.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Monday. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. MRE has been the subject of several other... 
Snc-Lavalin Group (SNC) PT Raised to C$67.00 at Raymond James Financial

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price lifted by Raymond James Financial from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Several other equities analysts... 
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Price Target Raised to C$87.00 at Scotiabank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note released on Friday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. TD has been the subject... 
Transcontinental (TCL.A) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Several other analysts have also commented on TCL.A. CIBC raised their target... 
Westshore Terminals Investment (WTE) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has C$27.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior... 
Northview Apartment Reit (NVU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at Scotiabank

Northview Apartment Reit (TSE:NVU.UN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Several other... 
Husky Energy (HSE) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Several... 
Extendicare (EXE) Price Target Lowered to C$9.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note released on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Shares of Extendicare... 
Equitable Group (EQB) PT Lowered to C$73.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report published on Friday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. EQB has been... 
Crescent Point Energy (CPG) PT Lowered to C$14.50 at TD Securities

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report released on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. CPG has been the topic of a number of other... 
Cascades (CAS) Price Target Cut to C$17.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.75 in a report released on Friday morning. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. A number of other equities analysts have... 
