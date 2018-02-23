Home » News

Gambling in 2018 is, to put it bluntly, big business; a business that’s growing with each passing day.
Online gambling has thrived in the 21st century, benefiting greatly from increased global access to the internet, advanced security...
Have you ever wondered how Zara became world’s no. 1 company in the fashion retail industry? What’s the history behind this worldly renowned retailer? And most importantly, how come their clothes are so fashionable, yet so affordable...
Groups in the auto industry from the United States, Mexico and Canada have pushed back against the White House administration’s demand for higher automotive content in the U.S. in a modernized NAFTA or North American Free Trade Agreement.
With...
The appetite of corporate America for better productivity hit Wednesday in Omaha, when Union Pacific a member of the Fortune 500, announced it would be cutting 750 jobs, of which most are at its Omaha headquarters.
The second biggest...
The latest retail foray by Amazon is known as “Instant Pickup” and works as the title would imply. Shoppers at Amazon can now pick orders up for a certain number of items within just two minutes of buying them.
The new program...
Costco has to pay Tiffany & Co. the storied jewelry maker over $19 million for selling close to 2,500 rings that were falsely identified on signs in the store as being Tiffany rings, said a federal judge on Monday.
Management at...
Textile companies in China are increasing their use of factories in North Korea due to less expensive labor in the secretive nation, said businesses and traders in Dandong a city on the border between the two countries.
The clothes...
China has started to investigate the top social media websites based in the country, including Weibo and WeChat, for not complying with its cyber laws. This is the government’s most recent push to secure the internet as well as maintain...
Profit at Office Depot was down due to weaker sales for the second quarter, and missed estimates by analysts helping drag down the stock price Wednesday by over 25%.
Shares of the company tumbled to $4.53 a loss of $1.58 when they...
Vantiv the U.S. based payment card processing company moved nearer to the creation of a global payments behemoth of $29 billion Wednesday with its official offer to acquire Worldpay, based in Britain, for £8 billion or $10 billion.
Although...
Stronger same store sales for Europe and North America helped to fuel revenue and profit at Michael Kors that beat Wall Street expectations for its fiscal first quarter.
On Tuesday, Michael Kors announced that its attributable net...
An opinion of an employee of Google criticizing the company initiatives related to diversity has caused an uproar at the company.
In a memo that was for internal use only, a software engineer, who is male, argued that the lack of women...
Kraft Heinz Co. the Velveeta Cheese, Oscar Mayer meats and Heinz Ketchup maker, posted a profit that was bigger than had been expected on Thursday as it continued to slash costs amidst weak demand across North America.
Shares of the...
Yum! Brands Inc., the owner of Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and KFC, posted on Thursday a lower profit for its second quarter due to weaker revenue. However, its systems sales as well as sales at same stores increased.
In addition, the company...
On Tuesday, carmakers in the U.S. said they were continuing to slash their low-margin sales to rental fleets during July as the overall sales pace for U.S. autos and light trucks fell for the fifth consecutive month.
The U.S. annualized...
Discovery Communications Inc. will acquire Scripps Network Interactive for a price of $11.9 billion that will boost the negotiating leverage of the company as it searches for new audiences.
The deal was announced Monday and brings...
CEO at Ford Motor Co. Jim Hackett is looking over the automakers India operations as well as other markets while at the same time reviewing future products including plans to have a commercial vehicle by 2021 that is self-driving,...
When most people think of Ugg, a sheepskin boot comes to mind. The brown, stubby kind of boot that might look on the ugly side but its coziness makes it irresistible when temperatures start to fall.
Following several seasons where...
Following a Thursday security update by the United States State Department related to the allegations of tainted alcohol in Mexico at resorts, major resort companies have started to highlight the many steps they are taking to ensure...
Starbucks on Thursday announced new plans to dramatically increase its presence across Asia, while at the same time cutting back retail presence throughout the U.S., closing 379 Teavana stores that were consistently underperforming.
Instead...
Facebook’s mobile advertising segment expanded by over 50% during the second quarter, said officials from the company in their earnings report on Wednesday, as the giant social network established itself even more as the venue of...
Caterpillar Inc. posted results that swept past expectations and increased its forecast for the full year a second time, underscoring its strength across its different businesses and a continued recovery in demand in China.
Shares...
In Wisconsin, some workers at one company will soon have microchips implanted so they can enter their office, log onto company computers, and even purchase a snack by swiping their hand.
Three Square Market’s CEO Todd Westby said...
Late in 2017, Air France-KLM announced that it would be launching a new standalone air carrier to help push back against the encroaching budget and high-end competitors. Its name is Joon.
Late last week, Air France made the announcement...
A U.S. federal agency ordered San Francisco-based Wells Fargo to re-hire the whistleblower who was a branch manager and fired after she reported the misconduct related to the fake account scandal that rocked the bank last year. The...
The largest rice market in the world will soon open to farmers in the U.S.
Following negotiations that lasted years, China finally agreed to open its domestic rice market to U.S. rice exports marking the first time ever China has agreed...
China and the United States on Wednesday could not reach an agreement on major steps to lower the trade deficit in the U.S. with China, which has cast doubt over the security and economic relations of President Trump with Beijing.
The...
Frontier Airlines the deep-discount carrier will double its size.
The airline announced on Tuesday that it would add 21 more cities and 85 routes to its network. Before the 2018 summer, Frontier will be operating 314 non-stop flights,...
Earnings for the second-quarter at UnitedHealth Group were up by 30% driven by growth in its Optum business, and the largest insurer in the country raised its forecast for 2017 again.
The company, which is based on the outskirts of...
Delta Air Lines hit back at what the airline said was a public attack of its employees and passengers by conservative pundit Ann Coulter after she posted a number of tweets criticizing a mix-up over her seat during a flight over the...
On Friday, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles issued two new voluntary recalls that affect over 1.3 million of its vehicles worldwide.
One of the recalls involves crossovers that are older-model and can lead to an inadvertent deployment of...
JPMorgan Chase & Co posted a quarterly profit that was better than had been expected due to strong growth in loans and interest rates that were higher, but announced that net interest income would be lower than had been expected...
On Thursday, thousands of brides to be were stunned when they received notices that their wedding dresses would not arrive for their big day after the nationwide, abrupt closing of all Alfred Angelo Bridal Shops.
Women as well as their...
China has posted trade figures for June on Thursday that were stronger than had been expected, bolstered by strong global demand for goods made in China and continued demand for construction materials within China. However, local curbs...
Takata added another 2.7 million airbags to the largest recall in the automobile industry after the detection of another hazard during testing.
On Monday, company officials let the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration know...
Snap Inc. stock slipped below the price of its initial public offering for just the first time amidst doubts about the ability of the company to grow as fast as was initially expected and following recent declines worldwide in technology...
On Monday, Tencent Holdings the internet giant based in China launched its payments service WeChatPay in Europe. The payments service will challenge its rival Alipay, which is owned by Ant Financial an affiliate of Alibaba Holdings.
WeChat...
CEO of Dish Network Charlie Ergen and Jeff Bezos the head of Amazon.com have discussed entering a partnership as a way to enter the wireless industry, said a report published this week by the Wall Street Journal. The report cited people...
A man from Portland, Oregon said that Home Depot fired him after he attempted to help a woman who said she and her child were being kidnapped.
Dillon Reagan, who is 32, said that the do-it-yourself home repair chain told him he had...
SoundCloud the music streaming service headquartered in Berlin announced on Thursday it would be cutting 40% of its workforce as one part of its wider effort of becoming profitable
The venture capital backed business of nine years...
True Religion Apparel the upscale jeans maker announced on Wednesday that it was filing for bankruptcy protection. That makes the company the most recent apparel firm in southern California to file for bankruptcy as online shopping...
At present, luxury tequila is enjoying a big moment and Clase Azul tequila from Mexico is capitalizing on the current craze.
Clase Azul sells bottles of its tequila for prices between $100 and $30,000 apiece. It has been served at...
Following a number of allegations last week of sexual misconduct, both co-founder Dave McClure and Elizabeth Yin his business partner announced they were leaving the company, but on different terms.
Over the last week, the apparent...
On Sunday, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk announced that the electric car maker’s first mass market vehicle the Model 3 would start rolling off the assembly line Friday, which is two weeks sooner than originally planned.
On Twitter Musk...
One of the most ambitious plans for economic reforms in India over the last 70 years will boost the country’s tax receipts and provide businesses with simplicity, but its true impact might not be felt for as long as 10 years because...
On Friday, a judge blocked the one cent per ounce tax in Cook County, Illinois on soda and other sweetened beverages until at least July 12. The tax would have gone into effect on July 1.
The ruling from a circuit judge to grant a...
One of the biggest record labels worldwide will go retro. Sony Music Entertainment announced earlier this week that it will start making vinyl records once again, ending a hiatus of close to three decades.
The past few years the demand...
As the shift to online shopping claims more casualties office supplies mainstay Staples has agreed to be sold to Sycamore Partners a private equity firm.
Staples was one of the most prominent names in office supply retail before online...
Google was fined on Tuesday by the European Commission $2.7 billion after the EC ruled the company abused its power through promoting its shopping comparison service at the top of its search results.
The fine is the largest the European...
Takata Corp, based in Japan, the company that is at the center of the biggest ever recall of a product in the auto industry, on Monday filed for bankruptcy protection in both Japan and the United States saying it would be acquired...