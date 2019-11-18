zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €75.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZO1. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €105.78 ($123.00).

Shares of zooplus stock opened at €95.00 ($110.47) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €105.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €110.33. The company has a market cap of $742.90 million and a P/E ratio of -260.99. zooplus has a fifty-two week low of €90.20 ($104.88) and a fifty-two week high of €149.50 ($173.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.36.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

