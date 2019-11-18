Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Sells $711,063.99 in Stock

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $711,063.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,499.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $117.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.49 and its 200 day moving average is $116.95. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $78.90 and a 52 week high of $130.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.09%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 40,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061,550 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,420,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,654,000 after purchasing an additional 383,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,765,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,526,000 after purchasing an additional 346,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 547,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,088,000 after purchasing an additional 325,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

