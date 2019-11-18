Zacks: Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $40.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.58 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northrim BanCorp an industry rank of 200 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NRIM shares. ValuEngine lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Northrim BanCorp stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.33. 305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David G. Wight purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,460.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,650 shares in the company, valued at $495,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 706 shares of company stock valued at $27,837 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 11.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 9.2% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 94,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 90,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

