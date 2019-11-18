Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE:SSTK traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.19. 236,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,883. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27. Shutterstock had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $159.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter worth $2,981,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 23.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 20,304 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 38.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shutterstock (SSTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.