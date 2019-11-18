Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Get PERSIMMON/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised PERSIMMON/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of PSMMY traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.85. 4,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,673. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.85. PERSIMMON/ADR has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.38.

PERSIMMON/ADR Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PERSIMMON/ADR (PSMMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PERSIMMON/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PERSIMMON/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.