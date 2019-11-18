Zacks Investment Research Lowers Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Sell

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Veritex alerts:

VBTX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veritex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens set a $29.00 price target on shares of Veritex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Veritex has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $28.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 20.33%. Analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blake Bozman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $374,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,870.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $187,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,197,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $618,000. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 8.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.0% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 123,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 7.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 7.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 279.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.