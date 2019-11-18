Zacks Investment Research Lowers PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Get PAR Technology alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAR. ValuEngine raised PAR Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PAR Technology to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.33.

PAR stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.85. 11,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,914. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $31.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.02 and a beta of -0.17.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $45.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.77% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $27,237.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,287,033 shares in the company, valued at $53,150,646.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 17,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $396,874.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,262,119.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,714 over the last three months. 29.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 3G Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter worth $5,149,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,750,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,632,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.