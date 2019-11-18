Zacks Investment Research Lowers ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of ASBFY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.77. 7,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,696. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.398 dividend. This is an increase from ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

About ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

