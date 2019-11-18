Zacks: Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) Given $22.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $22.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cumulus Media an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Nimbus Atlas Llc sold 2,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $38,574.62. Also, major shareholder Sp Signal Manager, Llc sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $450,120.00. Insiders have sold 70,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,386 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 52.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CMLS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,567. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $225.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $280.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.00 million. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.99%. On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

