Zacks: Brokerages Set $10.00 Target Price for Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $10.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Innate Pharma an industry rank of 58 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Monday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:IPHA traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $6.03. 58,100 shares of the stock traded hands. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

