Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($1.14). Zymeworks posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 390.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($3.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 112.95% and a negative return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZYME shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $22.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 42.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 42.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 8.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZYME traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.14. 173,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,138. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.81.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

