Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) to Post $0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. Varex Imaging reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.14 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 2.13%. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Varex Imaging from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $31.00 price target on Varex Imaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

In related news, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $419,700.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Clarence R. Verhoef sold 21,047 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $609,100.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 2,325.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after buying an additional 778,710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 1,684.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after buying an additional 572,003 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth approximately $7,821,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 105.7% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 198,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 1,063.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 178,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $30.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

