Zacks: Analysts Expect GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.16 Million

Analysts expect GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report sales of $100.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.00 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- posted sales of $6.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,406.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full-year sales of $302.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $305.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $584.87 million, with estimates ranging from $499.60 million to $838.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GWPH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.18.

In related news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $70,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total transaction of $45,532,200.00. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWPH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25,456.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 134,155 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 61.6% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 901.8% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 270.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.41. The company had a trading volume of 728,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,341. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.63.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

