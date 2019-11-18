Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.53. The Ensign Group reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $600.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.12 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Oppenheimer set a $64.00 price objective on The Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded The Ensign Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $47.00 price objective on The Ensign Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 853,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,467,000 after purchasing an additional 37,805 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $41.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.86. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 38.55%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

