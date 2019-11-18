Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to report $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. NCR also reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 79.96% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCR. Benchmark set a $40.00 price objective on shares of NCR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on NCR from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NCR from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other NCR news, VP Paul Langenbahn sold 28,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $934,765.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,108.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J. Robert Ciminera sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $512,044.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,175,687 shares of company stock worth $300,453,197 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of NCR by 1,210.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in NCR by 998.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 62,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.