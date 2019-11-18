Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($45.08) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($56.19) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($42.47) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wizz Air currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,622.50 ($47.33).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

LON WIZZ traded down GBX 38 ($0.50) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,872 ($50.59). 132,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 2,667 ($34.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,960 ($51.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,752.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,540.82.

In other news, insider Diederik Pen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,560 ($46.52), for a total value of £534,000 ($697,765.58).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.