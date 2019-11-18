Willis Towers Watson’s (WLTW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $220.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a $235.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.92.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.95. The stock had a trading volume of 567,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,899. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson has a 12-month low of $144.13 and a 12-month high of $200.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.31.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,480,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $596,486.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,537.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,382,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 43,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,249,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after buying an additional 29,319 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

