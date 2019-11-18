Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Short Interest Down 9.3% in October

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the September 30th total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 557,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

NYSE WLK traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,858. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.16. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $81.04.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.32.

In other news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $118,804.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,729.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth $28,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 219.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

