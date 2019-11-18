West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Short Interest Update

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 134,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 49,818 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 59,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 48,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in West Bancorporation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $24.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. West Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $24.61. The company has a market cap of $393.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.66.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WTBA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

