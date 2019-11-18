Wedbush Weighs in on Nordstrom, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a report issued on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.32. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.44.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $38.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.06. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $54.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Christine Deputy sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $54,378.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,727.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

