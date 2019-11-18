WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Sets New 1-Year High at $189.42

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $189.42 and last traded at $188.11, with a volume of 2458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDFC. ValuEngine raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. DA Davidson set a $209.00 target price on WD-40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.98.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $106.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.30 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 60.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 26,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 1,508.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 121,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

