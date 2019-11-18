WAX Price Tops $0.0296 on Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. WAX has a market cap of $24.77 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. One WAX token can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Ethfinex, Kucoin and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00230468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.87 or 0.01412629 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00033821 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00137210 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000087 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX launched on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,770,303,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 837,205,646 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Huobi, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, Kucoin, Tidex, Kyber Network, Bibox, C2CX and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.