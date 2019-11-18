Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 279 ($3.65) price objective (up from GBX 253 ($3.31)) on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of WJG stock traded down GBX 1.46 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 215.54 ($2.82). 1,463,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,788. The stock has a market cap of $552.36 million and a P/E ratio of 12.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 230.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 218.33. Watkin Jones has a 52-week low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 248 ($3.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.58, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Watkin Jones plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. It develops and constructs multi occupancy property assets focusing on student accommodations. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build To Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments.

