Warburg Research Reiterates “€47.00” Price Target for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €53.25 ($61.92).

Shares of STM stock opened at €62.80 ($73.02) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.39. Stabilus has a one year low of €35.58 ($41.37) and a one year high of €66.65 ($77.50). The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.17.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

