Warburg Research Reiterates “€47.00” Price Target for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €53.25 ($61.92).

Get Stabilus alerts:

Shares of STM stock opened at €62.80 ($73.02) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.39. Stabilus has a one year low of €35.58 ($41.37) and a one year high of €66.65 ($77.50). The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.17.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.