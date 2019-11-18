Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 190 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 144 ($1.88) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target (down previously from GBX 207 ($2.70)) on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie raised their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 191.18 ($2.50).

Vodafone Group stock traded down GBX 2.48 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 152.12 ($1.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,770,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 122.22 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 171.78 ($2.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 160.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 144.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion and a PE ratio of -5.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.28%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

