ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ViaSat to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of ViaSat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.43.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $71.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -63.57 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.89 and its 200 day moving average is $80.45. ViaSat has a 12 month low of $55.93 and a 12 month high of $97.31.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $592.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.66 million. Research analysts predict that ViaSat will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,290.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $498,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,711.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,198 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ViaSat by 25.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 3.2% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 73.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

