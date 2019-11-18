Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Share Price

Media stories about DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. DAIWA SEC GRP I/S earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of DSEEY opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. DAIWA SEC GRP I/S has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Get DAIWA SEC GRP I/S alerts:

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. DAIWA SEC GRP I/S had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised DAIWA SEC GRP I/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for DAIWA SEC GRP I/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAIWA SEC GRP I/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.