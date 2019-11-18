Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $14.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 4.12.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 20,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $314,960.88. Also, major shareholder Matt Davidson sold 19,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $210,329.46. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 659.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 16,009 shares during the last quarter. 34.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

