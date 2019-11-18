Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,876,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,747,000 after acquiring an additional 267,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,646,000 after acquiring an additional 502,068 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,771,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,487,000 after acquiring an additional 23,710 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,975,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,209,000 after acquiring an additional 83,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,204,000 after acquiring an additional 173,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $141.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $164.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 46,229 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $7,251,943.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,458,744.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total value of $519,940.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,218.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,661 shares of company stock worth $12,025,536 in the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.20.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

