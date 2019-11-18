Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 22,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $3,516,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,579.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total value of $2,513,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,196.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,506 shares of company stock worth $11,755,615 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $153.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.81 and its 200-day moving average is $154.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 123.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 29.72%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. ValuEngine lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.