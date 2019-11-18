Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Vecima Networks stock opened at C$10.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.06 million and a P/E ratio of -67.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.07. Vecima Networks has a 52 week low of C$8.12 and a 52 week high of C$10.45.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vecima Networks will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently -141.94%.

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

