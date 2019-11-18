Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Vecima Networks stock opened at C$10.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.06 million and a P/E ratio of -67.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.07. Vecima Networks has a 52 week low of C$8.12 and a 52 week high of C$10.45.
Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vecima Networks will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vecima Networks Company Profile
Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.
