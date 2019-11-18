Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Raised to Buy at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vascular Biogenics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.44.

VBLT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 43,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,020. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of -0.29.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 35.64% and a negative net margin of 3,050.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Athena Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

